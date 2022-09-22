Cowboys Work Out Ex-Eagles QB, Big-Play WR Misses Practice

The Philadelphia Eagles released their first injury report of the week and one big-play threat was missing in action. Receiver Quez Watkins didn’t practice as he’s dealing with an undisclosed illness.

No one seemed too worried about Watkins’ injury. Other players limited at practice were cornerback Avonte Maddox (back) and pass rusher Haason Reddick (knee). Wednesday’s injury report was an “estimation” since the Eagles conducted a walk-through over a traditional practice. Philadelphia has two more days of work before they take on the Washington Commanders in Week 3 at 1 p.m.

Quez Watkins reached 20.41 mph on his 53-yard TD catch, per @NextGenStats — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 20, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni shared the theme of his team message. It focused on competing whereas last week was more about connecting. It appears as if he’s cycling through his five core values: connecting, competition, accountability, intelligence and fundamentals.

“We just talked about competing and last week was a little bit about connecting and this week is a lot about competing,” Sirianni told reporters. “So, it was competing, and it was about — any time we start on Wednesday, I’m going to talk about the weekly process or the importance of practice or this or that and we talked about the weekly process and not skipping steps or anything like that.”

Cowboys Work Out 3 QB, Including Reid Sinnett

The Dallas Cowboys have to feel pretty confident in quarterback Cooper Rush after the backup guided them to an improbable 20-17 victory over Cincinnati. Rush was 19-of-31 for 235 yards and 1 touchdown in Week 2. More importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over. Rush is the starter for the foreseeable future with Dak Prescott out for 6-8 weeks.

The Cowboys worked out the following players Wednesday: QB Case Cookus

QB J'Mar Smith

QB Reid Sinnett

WR Reggie Roberson

WR Ra'Shaun Henry

WR John Hightower

LB Charles Snowden — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are looking to add depth and worked out three quarterbacks: Reid Sinnett, Case Cookus, J’Mar Smith. Sinnet’s name should ring a bell to Eagles fans.

He spent training camp in Philadephia where he was vying to be the third-stringer. They cut him following a poor preseason, then brought him back onto the practice squad. He was waived for good on September 7. Sinnett was originaly poached from the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

Bigger Role for WR Zach Pascal?

The Eagles inked slot receiver Zach Pascal to a cheap one-year deal worth $1.5 million in the offseason. His familiarity with Sirianni’s offense — the two were thick as thieves in Indianapolis — was the main selling point. Pascal missed a good chunk of training camp due to a “rough battle” with food poisoning, so he’s still getting up to speed.

Woke up feeling 2-0#FlyEaglesFly #1-0 — Zach Pascal (@ZachPascal6) September 20, 2022

He made two catches for 14 yards on Monday Night Football, one week after seeing zero targets. Sirianni told reporters to look beyond the box score when evaluating Pascal.

“I think he’s done a good job,” Sirianni said. “He’s doing what we anticipated him doing, playing really well on special teams and then being their enforcer and when you have an enforcer like that with some of the run stuff and some of the screen stuff, you’re able to reward that guy because the looks that you’re doing marries something else and you’re able to get them a touch that can turn into an explosive play.”