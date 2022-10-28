Eagles Grant Early Free Agency to Pro Bowl Defender

Blockbuster trades don’t usually come cheap in professional sports — unless Howie Roseman is involved. The Philadelphia Eagles are getting Pro Bowl pass rusher Robert Quinn at an even more discounted rate than originally reported.

Quinn — acquired for a fourth-round pick — had two non-guaranteed years remaining on his contract, with cap hits of $14 million (in 2023) and $13 million (in 2024). Not anymore. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles and Quinn mutually agreed to cut off the final two years, making him a free agent following the 2022 season.

The Chicago Bears are paying $7.1 million of Quinn’s remaining base salary this season as part of the original trade. That means Quinn and his 102 career sacks are coming to Philadelphia as a one-year rental player at a vet minimum salary of $711,111 (via Spotrac).

Love him or hate him, Roseman just keeps moving mountains for the Eagles in 2022. There are also new rumors of the team continuing to pursue the trade market ahead of the November 1 deadline. Running back is one position they might covert on a roster with no glaring holes. Alvin Kamara, Kareem Hunt, and David Montgomery are three names to keep an eye on there.

Coach Sirianni on the addition of Robert Quinn. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gDzx5Ykryx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 28, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni touched on the subject of acclimating new players to his system earlier this week. He and Roseman “talk through everything” and make sure the guys they target are a good fit for the Eagles’ locker room.

“I think that’s always important,” Sirianni said. “You look at everything. We know we have a good culture. We have good teammates. We have good players on this team. You want whoever you bring in to be able to fit in.”

Quinn: ‘I Don’t Want to Mess Anything Up’

The Eagles revamped defensive line reads looks unstoppable on paper: Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Robert Quinn, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, plus disruptive linebacker Haason Reddick. That group has accounted for 14 sacks (counting Quinn) through six games. Quinn is stepping into a dream role as a situational pass rusher. His goal? Not to mess anything up.

“I told everyone I want to come in, do my part,” Quinn said, via Dave Spadaro. “They’ve been rocking and rolling before I got here, so I don’t want to mess anything up. I just want to add whatever I can to help make this team better and basically stay out of the way.”

Quarterback Jalen Hurts hadn’t met Quinn when he addressed the media on Wednesday, but he expressed excitement over the acquisition.

“I think it’s another great player on this team,” Hurts said. “He has a history of being a great defensive end and edge rusher, and I think he’ll help us out in a number of ways. Adds a lot of depth and I’m excited to meet him.”

"Add whatever I can to help make this team better." – Robert Quinn#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/QPDsPb4ryX — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 27, 2022

Eagles Release Tarron Jackson, Activate Tyree Jackson

The Eagles had to create space on the 53-man roster for Quinn and the casualty was Tarron Jackson. The 2021 sixth-rounder out of Coastal Carolina leaves town after appearing in 21 games. Jackson had recorded 18 total tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 1 sack on 280 defensive snaps.

Tight end Tyree Jackson is officially practicing for the first time since tearing his ACL. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window today. pic.twitter.com/REDOaKwlsA — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) October 26, 2022

The decision to move on from Jackson was expedited when the team activated the 21-day practice window on Tyree Jackson. The fourth-year tight end could see a significant role once he’s up to speed. The Eagles need another pass-catcher at the position behind starter Dallas Goedert. Blocking tight end Jack Stoll has been the primary backup, with rookie Grant Calcaterra serving as the next man up.