Ex-Eagles Trade Target Lobbying Hard for ‘Dangerous’ Reunion

Receiver might not be at the top of the offseason priority list, but never count out a move to enhance one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. With all the non-stop sports radio chatter about Odell Beckham Jr., there is another veteran playmaker on the market. He would cost a lot less. And bring far fewer headaches.

His name is Robert Woods, the two-time 1,000-yard receiver who was recently released by the Tennessee Titans. He would look pretty intimidating wearing a midnight green jersey and catching passes from Jalen Hurts over the middle. If the Philadelphia Eagles were serious about trading Quez Watkins, then there would be an opening for a steady slot receiver. Woods could be that guy.

Woods, who will turn 31 on April 10, has been asking fans on Twitter for input on his next destination. Rams, Bills, and Ravens have been popular picks, along with quite a few Eagles shout outs.

Philly, we could really use a slot receiver and you excelled in that role in 2018 — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) February 22, 2023

Remember, it was only 12 months ago that reports ran wild about the Eagles potentially trading for Woods. The 30-year-old ultimately ended up in Tennessee after the Titans acquired him for a sixth-round pick. Philadelphia would go on to orchestrate a blockbuster trade for A.J. Brown on draft night.

The two moves seemed unrelated at the time, but hindsight is 20/20. Tennessee, unbeknownst to everyone else, was gearing up for life without Brown. Neither player knew it last March, especially not Woods who was looking forward to the tandem.

“His game complements mine,” Woods said of Brown, via the Titans’ website. “I think once we get the ball in our hands, I think we’re really going to be dangerous just because of how we run and attack defenders, eat up the ground. I think we’re going to be really, really good together.”

Wouldn’t it be something if Brown and Woods finally teamed up in Philadelphia? Throw rising star DeVonta Smith into the mix and it would be one of the most dangerous trios in the NFL.

Eagles were reportedly one of the teams very interested in trading for Robert Woods, per @Michael_Fabiano. Rams wanted to do right by Woods and let him choose where he wanted to go. He chose the Titans.#Eagles — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) March 20, 2022

Woods No Longer Dealing with ACL Recovery

Woods was coming off a torn ACL when he arrived at Titans training camp last season. He avoided the PUP list to start the year and played in all 17 games for Tennessee. He showed no signs of a limp or lingering pain, although it was a struggle for him to get going in the NFL’s third-worst passing offense.

He hauled in 53 balls for 527 yards, or 9.9 yards per reception. It was the worst statistical season of his 10-year career. Meanwhile, Woods failed to register a single 100-yard game, topping out at 85 yards in Week 3.

Thank you @RobertWoods for your block.

And thank you @CooperKupp for your touchdown. pic.twitter.com/qLspDgCb0u — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 29, 2019

His declining production, coupled with his advanced age, should make him a cheap commodity on the open market. There’s a good chance he could be inked to a one-year, incentive-laden contract worth $4 million or less.

Woods (6-foot, 195 pounds) has always been a nasty blocker, especially in the screen game and on zone-stretch running plays. The opportunity to play in Nick Sirianni’s run-heavy offense could prove too appealing to pass up for a guy who takes great pride in paving the way. Plus, the Eagles are expected to be Super Bowl contenders again. He could add a second ring to his trophy case.

This catch by Robert Woods for Stafford's third TD 😨 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/7h2oK8cb7J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2021

Eagles Not Looking for New Slot Receiver

The Eagles aren’t necessarily in the market for a new slot receiver. Quez Watkins has one more year on his rookie deal which would keep him in Philly until 2024. They also have Greg Ward Jr. locked up through the 2023 season.

Both guys are more than capable of holding that position down, plus there is a feeling the team could bring Zach Pascal back on another one-year deal. He is the team’s “enforcer” and one of Nick Sirianni’s favorite players. They have plenty of options in the receivers’ room, but Woods would bring an intriguing new skillset to the slot. The Eagles would be smart to at least see what the asking price is.