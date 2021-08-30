Eagles Make Key Decision on Top Rookie, Activate Defensive Starter

Final cuts are less than 24 hours away and key decisions are already reshaping the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster. The team activated starting safety Rodney McLeod from the Active/PUP list on Monday, ensuring a roster spot for the defensive captain who is coming off season-ending ACL surgery.

The Eagles also activated second-round pick Landon Dickerson from the Active/Non-Football Injury list as he continues to rehab from a right knee injury. Philadelphia must get down to the 53-player limit by Tuesday (Aug. 31) at 4 p.m. They currently have 75 guys on the active roster. The Eagles waived Elijah Holyfield, Marken Michel, Cary Angeline, JaQuan Bailey, Rashad Smith earlier in the week.

Roster Moves: OL Landon Dickerson has been activated from the Active/Non-Football Injury list and S Rodney McLeod has been activated from the Active/PUP list. pic.twitter.com/AeoHaQGzQI — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 30, 2021

Head coach Nick Sirianni talked about continuing to get good practices in between now and the regular-season opener on Sept. 12. The preseason might be over, but the hard work is just beginning.

“This is a brand-new territory we’re in. We don’t plan on taking two weeks off before Atlanta,” Sirianni told reporters. “We plan on working our tails off that week. We know what the week is going to look like before Atlanta. Very similar to a week that’s going to look like in week four or week seven. That week is spelled out.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Discussing LB, O-Line Trades

The Eagles are fielding trade calls on two positions of depth, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The first one is far from a shocker.

Andre Dillard would be an easy piece to move and Philly appears ready to give up on their former first-round pick. Matt Pryor is another name likely to switch addresses along the offensive line. However, Breer also reported the Eagles are trying to move a young linebacker prior to cut-down day.

“The Eagles are another team taking calls on offensive linemen — their issues of the last few years staying healthy up front have actually created a situation where they have experienced backups,” Breer wrote. “Philly’s also discussed dealing away some linebacker depth.”

Andre Dillard has a newfound appreciation for the game after missing last season due to injury.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7j0Z7UhAiG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 13, 2021

Interesting. The Eagles are likely to trot out a starting linebacker trio of Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards, Eric Wilson for Week 1. Shaun Bradley is on the outside looking in despite a strong preseason. He’d be a perfect trade piece to dangle out there. Second-year player Davion Taylor (calf) and rookie JaCoby Stevens (hamstring) are intriguing names as well. Both guys have been dealing with minor injuries this summer.

Sirianni Praises 3 Young Speed Demons at WR

The Eagles suddenly have some legitimate weapons at the wide receiver spot. DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins have all impressed during training camp with a dizzying array of one-handed catches and track meet touchdowns. Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked to evaluate the young group and he didn’t hold back.

“The game in general speed helps you, so it’s nice to have those three guys that can really run,” Sirianni said. “They help it in every aspect. They blow the top off the coverage in the pass game, and they can run their guys out of there in the run game, and they can not only run guys out of there, but if you have major speed, teams will play different defenses and keep a lighter box to help out in the run game as well.”