NFL Insider Mentions ‘Three Names’ in Eagles QB Trade Talks

The Philadelphia Eagles have Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew on top of the quarterback depth chart. How long it stays that way is anyone’s guess. And one plugged-in national reporter seems to think they might shake things up in the offseason.

The Eagles may own three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, including two selections in the top 10. That puts them in prime position to make a blockbuster trade for a franchise-changing quarterback looking for a change of scenery.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter threw three high-profile names out there: Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson. He offered the following thoughts during an appearance on the John Kincade Show on 97.5 The Fanatic:

They’re going to have, right now it looks like three first round picks in the Top 20, two in the Top 10. So they are going to be armed to do what they want to do this offseason. Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers could be available. So to me, before you do anything, those are the first three names you have to get answers on.

Wilson, Watson, or Rodgers would all be huge upgrades over whomever is taking snaps from Jason Kelce by the end of this season. The problem would be the ability to pay any of those high-priced signal-callers. The Eagles are projected to have just $5.6 million in cap space next year. Plus, the organization may want to keep their picks and roll the dice on a young quarterback (see: Malik Willis) in the draft.

"Can you believe the magician work from @MalikWillis?"

Yes, yes we can. pic.twitter.com/XtE53tJvnH — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) October 23, 2021

Dissecting Blockbuster Trade Rumors

Let’s dissect this rumor further. Watson can probably be scratched off this list. Miami is closing in on a deal for the embattled quarterback and the three-time Pro Bowler has only waived his no-trade clause for the Dolphins. The other two? Well, anything is possible.

Rodgers has the Green Bay Packers (7-1) looking like Super Bowl favorites in the NFC, but his displeasure with the organization was the top storyline of the summer. The 37-year-old MVP was mad about the “organizational philosophy”, then restructured his $134 million contract. He’s a “true free agent” after the 2022 season.

"This is why I love this squad… It's going to be a great freaking ride back to Green Bay." @packers QB @AaronRodgers12 shared his thoughts with @ErinAndrews after a WILD #TNFonFOX victory! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/n7x5SKCrLE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Wilson might be the more attainable star in a trade scenario. The seven-time Pro Bowler raised concerns over the Seahawks not investing resources in the offensive line. He’s been sacked 394 times in nine seasons.

Seattle went out and got right guard Gabe Jackson in free agency and drafted left tackle Stone Forsythe in the sixth round. Was that enough? Probably not. He was sacked 13 times in five games before hitting injured reserve with a broken middle finger. The Seahawks are 2-5.

Vote of Confidence for Hurts

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni continues to stick with Jalen Hurts as his starting quarterback. He hasn’t considered making a switch to Gardner Minshew.

“No, I got a ton of faith in [in Hurts],” Sirianni said. “I really like Gardner and I think he’s a good backup. But I got a ton of faith in Jalen. He will be our starting quarterback.”