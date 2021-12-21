The Next Russell Wilson? Ex-Eagles Coach Evaluates Jalen Hurts

Doug Pederson saw enough out of Jalen Hurts in 2020 to bench his franchise quarterback and shift the direction for an organization three years removed from a Super Bowl championship. Hurts went in and Carson Wentz eventually got traded.

And Pederson was fired by a Philadelphia Eagles’ front office in limbo. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman appeared lost and rudderless following a 4-11-1 record last season. They blamed it on Pederson and whether that was fair or not, the only coach to raise the Lombardi Trophy in Philly is gone.

Hurts stuck around and his audition to be Wentz’s successor is ongoing. He has a 6-10 record as a starter, including a 1-3 mark under Pederson’s watch. The Super Bowl-winning coach recently talked to ESPN’s Tim McManus about Hurts. The first name out of his mouth? Russell Wilson, the seven-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion for the Seattle Seahawks.

“You see similar movements in the pocket, you see similar throwing, the stature is about the same,” Pederson told McManus. “So, it’s just a lot of similarities that way between those two. Can Jalen be a Russell Wilson? I mean, that’s obviously up to Jalen to do that, but I think if he continues to work and the type of person he is, I think he can have that type of career.”

"Can Jalen [Hurts] be a Russell Wilson? I mean, that's obviously up to Jalen to do that, but I think if he continues to work and the type of person he is, I think he can have that type of career." — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 21, 2021

Biggest Game of Jalen Hurts’ Career

When Hurts lines up under center on December 21 against the Washington Football Team, it will be the biggest start of his young career. The Eagles have no margin for error if they want to snake a wild-card playoff spot. They need to run the table: four wins in four weeks. And Hurts’ stats against divisional opponents hasn’t been awe-inspiring.

Ron Rivera (via @1067theFan) said that the postponement helped them prepare for both Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew. “For the most part we prepared for both. Getting a few extra days of practice I think really benefited us in terms of making sure we were completely prepared.” — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) December 21, 2021

The second-year quarterback holds a 2-5 record versus the NFC East, including a loss the only other time he faced Washington. (To be fair, Hurts was benched at the end of last year’s regular-season finale to secure a better draft pick).

He has gone 1-2 against the New York Giants and 1-2 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts has completed 68-of-130 passes (52.3%) for 878 yards with eight interceptions and three touchdowns in seven NFC East matchups. Those numbers need to improve.

Ultimate Competitor Despite Injury

Hurts will start on Tuesday against Washington, but a high ankle sprain could limit his mobility. He’s a run-first quarterback who excels when he can get out in space and extend plays with his legs. Hurts wanted to give it a go two weeks ago at The Meadowlands until the team’s medical staff shut him down. He didn’t argue the decision, although it’s clear he wanted to play.

“Decision was made and it was the right decision,” Hurts told reporters. “As a competitor, you always want to be out there on the field, but in that moment that’s what was best for the team. For everyone’s safety and our future and what we want to accomplish that’s what was best. I don’t regret any decision being made by the people upstairs or myself or whoever it was.”