Eagles Injury Report: Defensive Starter Questionable, Update on Miles Sanders

The Philadelphia Eagles released their final injury report ahead of Week 11. The biggest question mark remains Miles Sanders, the starting running back who was activated to the 21-day practice window earlier this week.

Sanders has been dealing with a low-grade ankle sprain and hasn’t played since since Week 7 in Las Vegas. The Penn State product wasn’t promoted to the active roster as of Friday, November 19 but there is time to make that move. He is eligible to play after missing three straight weeks on injured reserve.

In fact, head coach Nick Sirianni hinted that Sanders would be suiting up during his media availability after Friday’s practice.

“We still have time to make that decision. He’s had two good practices in a row,” Sirianni said. “But we’re going to still just think through a couple of things and give it another night and then make a decision.”

If Sanders can’t go, expect another huge helping of Jordan Howard and Boston Scott in the Eagles’ backfield. That tandem has been gashing teams on the ground in recent weeks, including 164 rushing yards last week.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles List 2 Questionable, 1 Out

The Eagles are pretty healthy for their matchup against the Saints. Tight end Dallas Goedert (concussion) is expected to play after inking his massive four-year contract extension.

“Really excited for him. He’s the type of guy that we just think the world of him,” Sirianni said of Goedert. “We think he’s a great football player, great on and off the field.”

Meanwhile, backup guard/center Jack Anderson has been ruled out. Defensive end Derek Barnett (neck) and linebacker Davion Taylor are listed questionable for Week 11. Taylor should be good to go, per Sirianni, while Barnett is dealing with a bit more of a troubling injury. He is likely a game-time decision.

“He’s dealing with something with his neck and we’re just getting all the information,” Sirianni said of Barnett. “So, he wasn’t out there at practice today.”

Sirianni Explains Backfield Competition

Sanders could be activated in time for kickoff and resume his starter’s role. Sirianni already said that the third-year player remains the feature back when healthy.

Otherwise, he’ll continue to lean on Howard and Scott. Rookie Kenny Gainwell will be mixed in sporadically, too. Sirianni likes to ride the hot hand and won’t commit to a specific running back rotation or assign a certain number of Carrie’s for each guy.

“I think early in my career, I’m like, ‘Oh, how many backs, how many carries is this guy going to get, how many carries is this guy going to get?’ The answer to that is you just don’t know,” Sirianni said. “It depends on how the game’s going, it depends how that particular back is carrying it. And it depends on the way the defense is playing you.”