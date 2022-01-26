NFL Rumors: Eagles Owner ‘Highly Regards’ Sean Payton

Sean Payton surprised the football world on Tuesday when he announced he was stepping away from the New Orleans Saints. After 15 years and one Super Bowl championship down there, he has vanished into the swampy bayou.

Payton made the announcement during an emotional news conference where he made it clear there was no other job offer on the table. The 58-year-old offensive guru has decided to retire for the foreseeable future. Maybe one day he’ll return to the sideline, but it won’t be this year.

“We get sold this image of retirement by these investment groups on TV and golf courses and, so, yeah, I still have a vision for doing things in football,” Payton said, via NFL.com, “and, I’ll be honest with ya, that might be coaching again at some point. I don’t think it’s this year, I think maybe in the future but that’s not where my heart is right now. It’s not at all.”

That didn’t stop the internet sleuths from trying to track down clues on his next destination. The Dallas Cowboys were generating most of that buzz since he spent three years there under Bill Parcells. Two other NFC East teams quickly started to make the rounds: the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

Nick Sirianni Not in Danger of Losing His Job

Let’s be clear: the Eagles aren’t looking to replace Nick Sirianni. He guided the franchise to a playoff appearance in his first season wearing the headset while winning over every single veteran leader in the locker room. Sirianni has an outshot shot at winning NFL Coach of the Year, plus general manager Howie Roseman already backed him as the Eagles look to “build” in Year 2.

Still, it’s fair to wonder if the organization would consider bringing Payton on board in some kind of role. He could be a valuable asset as a senior offensive consultant. Or in a front-office role, maybe as a talent evaluator or quarterback scout.

Remember, Payton served as Eagles quarterbacks coach in 1997 and 1998 under head coach Ray Rhodes and offensive coordinator Jon Gruden. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie certainly knows him well enough to make a phone call. It has to be a tempting proposition if for nothing else than to block the Giants or Cowboys from hiring him.

Play-Calling Issues, Jalen Hurts’ Development

Payton has built a reputation over the years as one of the most dynamic play-callers in the NFL. From 2010 through 2019, the Saints ranked no worse than seventh-best in total offense. And they held down the top spot in 2011 and 2019. Drew Brees went from a very good quarterback to a perennial MVP candidate under Payton’s watch.

Think about what he could do for a player like Jalen Hurts. The dual-threat quarterback put up some dazzling numbers in 2021, but his flaws were clearly on display in the NFL Wild Card Round. Sirianni did nothing to help him out in that playoff loss. He needs to develop as a pocket passer and there might be no coach better equipped to help him turn the corner than Payton.