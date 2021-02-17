Eagles Claim Speedy Ex-Colts, Giants CB Off Waivers

The Philadelphia Eagles are wasting no time in adding players from Nick Sirianni’s former team to the roster. The team claimed Shakial Taylor off waivers on Tuesday after the 24-year-old cornerback was released by the New York Giants.

The 6-foot, 181-pound speedster opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. He saw action in five games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 and finished with six total tackles and one pass break-up. Taylor spent his rookie year in Colts training camp before being waived due to injury. He studied under new Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon who was Taylor’s defensive backs coach in Indianapolis.

Taylor originally went undrafted out of Kansas University where he played in 21 games in two seasons and compiled 55 tackles and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. Prior to that, the Florida native honed his skills at Mesa Community College (Arizona) and South Dakota State, the alma mater of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. He was a relative unknown coming out of college and tried to get on people’s radars during pre-draft workouts.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at his Kansas pro day while posting a 37-inch vertical and 74.7-inch wingspan, per Scott Chasen of 24/7 Sports. His 40 time was the fastest of any Kansas player in attendance that day.

“I feel like I’m under the radar. I don’t have a lot of publicity and stuff,” Taylor said. “So I’m glad I came out here and proved what I can do.”

Roster Move: #Eagles have claimed CB Shakial Taylor off of waivers. pic.twitter.com/1XSuIGV6uA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 16, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Another Day, Another Mock Draft

Eagles fans have learned to take mock drafts in the month of February with a heaping grain of salt but it’s still fun to hear what the national media is saying.

Pro Football Focus released their latest version and showed Philly trading up three spots to land Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 3 overall. They had the Eagles swapping picks with the Miami Dolphins who selected LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase at No. 6 overall.

eagles fans are sending me bomb threats in the DMs, so you know the mock is goodhttps://t.co/sBWDv3iE8J — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) February 15, 2021

CBS Sports also updated their mock draft and gave the Eagles a surprising name at No. 6: Christian Darrisaw. The offensive tackle from Virginia Tech projects as a starting left tackle in the NFL and fits best in a zone run scheme. Scouts have been drooling over the 6-foot-5, 314-pounder who was ranked the third-best player at his position in April’s draft.

Zach Ertz Shouts Out Super-Fan Giovanni

One of the feel-good Eagles stories over the past five seasons has been the unwavering support from Giovanni Hamilton. The Philly superfan suffers from a rare condition called Schwartz-Jampel syndrome, but he’s always in good spirits and often interacts with Eagles players on social media. And vice versa.

On Monday, Hamilton posted a medical update on his way to undergo elbow surgery and mentioned he was wearing his lucky Zach Ertz jersey. Guess what? Ertz saw the post and commented with his best well wishes. The 13-year-old diehard started his own sports podcast earlier this year.

Praying for you brother! Know the docs are going to crush it and can’t wait to see how much energy you have when you’re able to get a good nights sleep! I don’t know if the world is ready for that 😤 https://t.co/HXQMdjKpXS — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) February 15, 2021

READ ALSO: