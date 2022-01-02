Eagles Make 7 Roster Moves After Car Crash Sidelines LB

The Philadelphia Eagles made a few last-minute moves prior to kickoff in Week 17. First, the team activated defensive end Derek Barnett from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The former first-rounder had been in the health and safety protocols since December 27.

Barnett has two sacks and 11 quarterback hits on 676 defensive snaps this season. He is the outside pass rusher opposite Josh Sweat with Brandon Graham out. Sweat has churned out six sacks and 11 quarterback hits on 614 defensive snaps this season.

UPDATE: Running back Jordan Howard is officially active. Miles Sanders remains out.

Meanwhile, the Eagles elevated defensive end Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad. He could see meaningful snaps on Sunday versus the Washington Football Team. Considered a menace on scout team, Malveaux (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) saw 34 defensive snaps in Week 16. He has two career sacks and one forced fumble in 16 games.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon praised general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni for bringing Malveaux in.

“What he showed on practice squad and scout teams was he was doing a good job with effort and technique and motor, and we felt really good about him going in the game and playing solid for us, and that’s what he did,” Gannon said. “So excited about him because he’s such a good worker. It’s nice to see when a guy works and works and keeps working that he got some production and got in the game and did a good job for us.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Shaun Bradley Ruled Out After Car Crash

Philadelphia elevated sixth-rounder Jacoby Stevens from the practice squad. The former LSU safety was left off the initial 53-man roster coming out of training camp. He has yet to see game action for the Eagles.

The team also signed kicker Matt McCrane to the practice squad. The 27-year-old journeyman provides insurance should a COVID-19 outbreak occur in the special-teams room. He is 8-for-12 on field goals for his NFL career.

#PHIvsWAS Status Update: LB Shaun Bradley (shoulder) has been downgraded to OUT for tomorrow’s game. https://t.co/nFi5OpkghK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 1, 2022

Practice squad receiver KeeSean Johnson and cornerback Craig James were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Cornerback Andre Chachere remains the only player from the 53 in COVID-19 protocols. He is out.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley was downgraded to out after he was involved in a car crash on January 1 and suffered a minor shoulder injury. His absence is precautionary, according to the Eagles, and not considered anything too serious.

“We hold a high standard and everyone is trying to reach that standard,” special teams coordinator Michael Clay said. “Andre and Shaun, they’ve put a high standard up, so everybody else, the next guys up, really got to elevate themselves and they’ve been doing a fairly good job with that.”

Clinching Scenarios in Week 17

The Eagles can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17 as long as a few balls bounce their way. First and foremost: they have to beat the Washington Football Team. The rest of the moving parts don’t matter if they lose on the road in D.C.

Then, San Francisco needs to beat Houston. They play at 4:05 p.m. Why should this matter? The 49ers are ahead of the Eagles in playoff seeding? Well, a San Francisco win would eliminate a three-way tie scenario with New Orleans. Which is the next piece. The Saints need to lose against the Panthers. A loss would essentially end New Orleans’ playoff chances. The Saints and Panthers play at 4:25 p.m.

#Eagles can clinch playoffs Sunday with:

1. win (#PHIvsWAS, 1pm) +

2. SF win (#HOUvsSF, 4:05pm) **or** NO loss (#CARvsNO, 4:25pm) +

3. MIN loss (#MINvsGB, 8:20pm).

Chart of what Eagles would need to clinch Wk 18 for every possible set of Wk 17 results (best case to worst case): pic.twitter.com/OlTYxwcykd — Deniz Selman (@denizselman33) December 31, 2021

Finally, Green Bay needs to beat Minnesota. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is out with COVID-19 so this one should be a lock. A Packers win also ensures that the Dallas Cowboys can’t get the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Packers and Vikings play at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football.