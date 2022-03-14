Ex-Eagles Draft Picks Cash In: ‘Big Play’ CB Drawing Interest

Cornerback is one position at the very top of the Philadelphia Eagles’ wish list. They need to figure out someone who can play opposite Darius Slay with Steven Nelson expected to cash in elsewhere. They’ll look to the NFL draft to replenish the secondary.

Meanwhile, two former Eagles draft picks appear to be thriving since leaving the nest. Sidney Jones cashed in with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency on a one-year deal worth $3.6 million. The former second-rounder can earn up to $4.4 million with incentives, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Jones failed to record an interception in 2021 but improved drastically over the final eight weeks. And avoided injury to see action in a career-high 16 games. The 25-year-old obviously felt more comfortable playing close to his college campus. He

The Seahawks also agreed to terms with safety Quandre Diggs, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Diggs got three years at $40 million. There had been loose speculation that the Eagles might make a run at Diggs with Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris not locked up. Diggs is good friends with Darius Slay and the two were teammates on the Detroit Lions.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Rasul Douglas Drawing League-wide Interest

Another familiar face is about to cash in with his new team. Rasul Douglas is “expected to be retained” by the Green Bay Packers, according to Pro Football Network. Wait. Maybe not. Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber pumped the brakes on the move, adding “there is no truth” to that rumor as plenty of suitors await him in free agency.

Huber wrote: “There is league-wide interest in Douglas after his stunning 2021 season, according to a source, and Green Bay’s cap problems could stand in the way.”

UPDATE: Douglas himself has denied a deal is imminent with Green Bay.

No deal yet for the Packers and Rasul Douglas. https://t.co/hq2CRjHf1G — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 14, 2022

Originally a third-round pick of the Eagles in 2017, Douglas is coming off a breakout 2021 campaign for the Packers. He set career-highs in solo tackles (52), interceptions (5), pass breakups (13), and completions allowed (32). The 26-year-old had two game-sealing interceptions, plus two pick-sixes in back-to-back contests. Douglas started the year on the practice squad before quickly earning a reputation as a “big-play corner” in Green Bay, with Aaron Rodgers referring to him as a “star.”

Rasul Douglas was at a loss for words after the @Packers Christmas victory against the Browns. @rd32_era | @Packers pic.twitter.com/osirrKjKaQ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 26, 2021

Christian Kirk Signs with Jags, Smith-Schuster Available

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with receiver Christian Kirk, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Kirk had been listed as a target for an Eagles team looking to improve their receiving corps. Instead, the 25-year-old goes to work with Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence after getting a four-year deal with a max value of $84 million.

Christian Kirk’s deal:

Signing bonus: $20M

Salaries: $1.5M, $15.5M, $14.5M, $15.5M

Annual roster bonuses: $500K

Annual workout bonuses: $500K

Annual incentives: $3M

2024 roster bonus: $1M Max value of $84M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

Kirk set career-highs in receptions (77), receiving yards (982), and 1st downs (44). That’s a whole lot of money for a guy who has 236 catches for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns in four NFL seasons. The Philly rumors started due to his connections with Eagles wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead at Texas A&M.

#Eagles and #Jags are dark horse teams for #Steelers’ FA WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, per sources. Jacksonville will pursue the 25-year-old as a potential No. 1 option for Trevor Lawrence to build with, while Philly believes he can be an ideal long-term complement to DeVonta Smith. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2022

Lastly, the Eagles are considered a “dark horse” candidate (via Jordan Schultz) to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency. He’s coming off an injury-plagued 2021 campaign for the Pittsburgh Steelers so the sticker should be affordable. Smith-Schuster only played in five games last season but he has 323 career receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns. The Eagles attempted to trade for the one-time Pro Bowler last offseason.