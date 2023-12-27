Nick Sirianni Takes Playful Jab at Ex-Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

On Wednesday, December 27, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made waves talking about his ex-defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Sports Radio WIP94.

In fact, his comments were so forced they might be telling of the challenge in front of him as he tries to galvanize not just a locker room in chaos but a fanbase on the brink before playoff time.

The segment with Sirianni starts with several questions about the turmoil on the sidelines during the Eagles’ Week 16 matchup with the Giants. When the questions turn toward the Week 17 matchup against the Cardinals, though, Siriani takes a different posture, turning one of the hosts’ questions back at them.

Sirianni stops the hosts in their tracks when he brings up Gannon, now the Arizona Cardinals head coach, and says, “Well, let me ask you all this first. How do you all feel about Gannon coming back into town?”

The host, Rob Brown, keeps it light, chuckling as he begins to respond, saying, “First of all, I think it’s going to be very interesting at Lincoln Financial Field.” Then, before he can get another word in Sirianni jumps at the chance to say his piece on Gannon.

“I love him and I’m always rooting for him except for obviously this week. … I want him to feel so freaking uncomfortable, which I’m already sensing that that’s going to happen, when he walks into that stadium that he never wants to come back to Philly again.

“Even if he left some stuff in his house that he’s got to go back and pick up.”

Vocal Fans Don’t Appear to Be Taking Nick Sirianni’s Side

Sports Radio WIP94 later turned a version of this quote into a tweet that now has garnered over 50,000 views. The comments from fans on the post are interesting, considering the team’s recent struggles and locker room turmoil.

One fan went the complete opposite direction of Sirianni, saying, “I’m calling on all #Eagles fans to give JG a standing ovation on Sunday.”

Another said about Sirianni, “He’s going to be fired before the Cardinals are scheduled to play in Philadelphia again. Make the most of your one opportunity people!”

These types of comments are telling of how Eagles fans view Sirianni’s attempts to galvanize his team and the city of Philadelphia toward a common enemy. The three straight losses the Eagles were dealt from Weeks 13 through 15 where the offense failed to score more than 20 points in any contest eroded quite a bit of trust with the fans and players alike.

Nick Sirianni Needs to Get Eagles on the Same Page Quickly in Order to Make Make Deep Playoff Run

One of the most notable recent public displays of frustration came after the win against the Giants this week. Star wide receiver DeVonta Smith sounded off saying, “I’m not happy.”

The third-year receiver was lamenting the fact that the team only has two weeks to get that offense humming. What might be worse for Sirianni is what didn’t get said to the media after the game as Eagles stars A.J. Brown and Hassan Reddick skipped out on meeting with the press altogether.

Jonathan Gannon’s 3-12 Cardinals should offer an easy win for the Eagles and possibly a chance to get right before the playoffs. The Cardinals have allowed the second most points on average this season at 26.9, so quarterback Jalen Hurts and his receivers should find their rhythm early and often.

The questions for Sirianni and the Eagles will be can this team make it through a game without getting visibly flustered with each other on the sideline and can they cut down on their penalties?

Playing mistake-free football and executing in all phases were mantras of this team earlier in the season, but now they seem to be slipping away just like the Eagles chances of making a deep playoff run.