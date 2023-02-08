Eagles Issue Super Bowl Injury Report: 3 Players Limited

The Philadelphia Eagles released their first injury report of Super Bowl Week on Wednesday. It was an estimation since the team conducted a walk-through and listed five players, including three limited participants.

It’s too early to worry about anyone missing the biggest game of the year. A lot of this stuff is strictly housekeeping right now. The one name to monitor is nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox who continues to deal with a nagging toe injury originally suffered on December 24. He suited up for the NFC Championship Game and saw 19 defensive snaps in that one.

Maddox is a legit question mark. Other players limited were starting right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and backup center Cam Jurgens (hip). Here is the full injury report coming out of Wednesday’s walk-through:

Arryn Siposs wasn’t listed because he hasn’t yet been added to the active roster. The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window on the Aussie punter on February 2, but they have time to make a corresponding roster move. Backup Brett Kern traveled with the team and remains on the 53-man roster.

Head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t provide an update on Siposs when a reporter from his native Australia asked. He was polite about it: “I don’t usually give injury information. We’ll see on Arryn.”

Eagles Considering Keeping 3rd QB Active on Sunday?

Here’s an interesting thought, what if the Eagles kept an extra quarterback active on Sunday? It could be valuable to have third-stringer Ian Book available in case of emergency. Remember, the San Francisco 49ers were in a bind in the NFC Championship Game after losing starter Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson to injuries.

“We always discuss everything in all situations, and so everything is always on the table,” Sirianni said. “For that, I’m not going to answer that completely, but we’re always looking at everything and it’s always on the table.”

Eagles practice highlights: – Nick Sirianni held a walkthrough that lasted 70 minutes.

– Majority of the session focused on individual and position drills.

– The first-team defense and first-team offense played against each other in a situational period at the end of practice. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) February 8, 2023

The 49ers were forced to re-insert Purdy despite a thumb injury in the NFC Championship Game. It didn’t go well. Now there has been a groundswell for the NFL to restore the old rules where teams were allowed to dress a third quarterback without it counting against the roster. Sirianni revealed his thoughts on a potential rule change.

“I try to only control what I can control,” Sirianni said. “After that, does the rule change? Maybe. I don’t know and we’ll just play the rules we do have right now until it does change.”

Mayor Jim Kenney Discusses Potential Parade Plans

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney previously stated that he would spare no expense and “blow the doors” off a potential Eagles’ Super Bowl parade down Broad Street. He’s a lame-duck politician this year so it doesn’t really matter in terms of reelection. However, Kenney is refusing to discuss a timeline for when that parade might happen. Why? Simple, Kenney doesn’t want to jinx it.

“I don’t really want to talk about it, so I don’t mush it,” Kenney said, via NBC10. “But, it’ll be during the week, the week after Sunday.”