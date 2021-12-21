Washington Announces New Plan for Starting QB vs. Eagles

Don’t start burning those Kyle Shurmur jerseys, Philadelphia Eagles fans. There’s a chance Taylor Heinicke may suit up and start for the Washington Football Team in Tuesday’s rescheduled NFC East showdown.

Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen remain on the COVID-19 list, but both players are one negative test away from being activated. The team has until 4 p.m. to make a decision, via The Sports Junkies. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. If cleared, the quarterbacks would hop on a private plane and make the 30-minute jaunt to Philadelphia for the game. If not, Garrett Gilbert would draw the start over Shurmur due to his game experience. Gilbert went 21-of-38 for 243 yards and a touchdown in a spot start for Dallas in 2020.

The main reason Gilbert will start if Heinicke/Allen can't play, even tho he arrived here Friday: Game experience. It's why Rivera opted to use Heinicke as a backup to Dwayne Haskins last year, despite being here for just 12 days and with Steven Montez here all year on PS — John Keim (@john_keim) December 21, 2021

“Our video department has everything of what we need to see,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said of preparing for an unknown starter. “Again, you always want to prepare obviously for the scheme that you’re playing against, but then obviously the players that you’re playing. It’s always about the players and their talents and what they do.”

In other injury news, Washington listed running back J.D. McKissic (concussion) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) out. They also have 16 players still on the COVID-19 list including four starters: CB Kendall Fuller, C Tyler Larsen, RG Brandon Scherff, S Kam Curl. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, defensive end Montez Sweat, right tackle Sam Cosmi have been activated.

Don’t be concerned about actual logistics for Heinicke or Allen should they clear. They got private jets and DC to Philly private might take like 30 mins — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 21, 2021

Daniel Jones Ruled Out for Season

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the rest of the 2021 season. The only reason anyone should care about his status is because the Eagles play the Giants in Week 16. Jones hurt his neck in Week 12 against Philadelphia and hasn’t played another game. Now the third-year starter is on injured reserve as questions over his long-term future abound.

The Giants turned to veteran Mike Glennon over the past three weeks, but 2020 fifth-rounder Jake Fromm is likely to draw the start in Week 16 versus Philadelphia. Fromm went 6-of-12 for 82 yards after coming in off the bench last week.

Vikings Grab NFC’s Final Playoff Spot

The Minnesota Vikings are in the lead for the NFC’s seventh and final playoff spot after a 17-9 win on Monday night. If the season ended today they would be in and the Eagles would be out, although that could all change in an instant.

The Eagles playoff hopes hinge on this trend turning around as their final 4 games are all against division opponents @Tim_McManus Jalen Hurts career

vs Division: 0-4, 3 Pass TD, 8 Int, 52% Comp

vs All Others: 6-6, 16 Pass TD, 4 Int, 60% Comp — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) December 21, 2021

If Washington beats Philadelphia tonight (December 21), then they take the seventh spot. If Philadelphia beats or ties Washington, then Minnesota keeps the seventh spot. For now. The Eagles still have a great opportunity to get into the postseason party – 26% chance, per FiveThirtyEight – simply by winning their final four games since they would own tiebreakers over Washington and New Orleans.

New Orleans is No. 9 in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers own the No. 6 seed and the Los Angeles Rams hold the No. 5 seed. Washington is No. 8 in the playoff chase as of Tuesday, December 21.