NFL Rumors: Eagles Swapping Andre Dillard for LA Rams Starter?

The fight for the starting left tackle spot is over at Philadelphia Eagles’ training camp. Andre Dillard essentially threw in the towel when he injured his knee on Aug. 10.

Yes, Dillard is back at practice – the 2019 first-rounder returned on Tuesday – but the competition is (unofficially) over. Jordan Mailata won it outright after a stellar summer protecting Jalen Hurts’ blind side.

Now the question turns to whether the Eagles keep Dillard around for depth at the position. He is firmly holding down the backup spot at left tackle, for now.

Other in-house options there include Jack Driscoll, Matt Pryor, Le’Raven Clark. There’s no clear-cut insurance policy among them, although Clark does have the most experience playing left tackle from his days with the Indianapolis Colts. That situation will play itself out.

Meanwhile, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report proposed unloading Dillard to the Los Angeles Rams for safety Taylor Rapp. The 6-foot, 208-pounder is their projected starter at free safety, a position of uncertainty in Philly due to Rodney McLeod’s recovery from ACL surgery.

Rapp was a second-round pick of the Rams in 2019. He has 144 total tackles, plus three interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery in 24 career games. He was sidelined for seven games last year with a knee sprain.

Gagnon wrote: “Rapp hasn’t panned out as a 2019 second-rounder for Los Angeles and the team has plenty of depth and talent at the safety position compared to Philly. That might trump a middle-round pick in Philly’s eyes.”

Dillard, Mailata Still Battling at Tackle Spot

Head coach Nick Sirianni won’t name Mailata the starter, but the hulking Aussie has taken the bulk of the first-team reps there all summer. He has seen 16 offensive snaps through two preseason games while running with the ones during joint practices.

“Andre just got back. I thought Andre was having a great camp,” Sirianni told reporters on Wednesday. “I think Jordan [Mailata] is having a great camp. It is just Jordan has been able to go the whole camp, where Andre had a setback.”

Still, don’t call the competition over. Not yet.

“That’s one that still needs to play itself out,” Sirianni said. “But with where they are now, it’s just because of the injury situation, and Jordan will stay with the ones for today.”

No Return Timetable for McLeod

McLeod hasn’t practiced all summer (outside of working out on a side field) and remains listed week-to-week on the Eagles’ official injury report. The veteran leader told reporters early in camp that he expected to be out there in Week 1.

However, the countdown is at 16 days and McLeod has no live reps. And no return timetable, per Sirianni.

“Again, no timetable,” the head coach said. “We’re hoping the sooner the better, but no timetable.”

The Eagles opted not to put McLeod on the PUP list at the start of camp so now they are in a bit of a bind. Sirianni can place him on injured reserve to save a roster spot, or carry him on the final 53. Players on IR are out for the first three weeks of the regular season.

“That’s what we’re talking through with the doctors and the medical staff and the training staff,” Sirianni said. “So, yes, those are important discussions that we have to have and that we have been having.”