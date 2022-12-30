Eagles Legend Terrell Owens Fires Back at Cowboys Comeback Report

Don’t go throwing any kernels in the popper just yet. Terrell Owens isn’t close to signing a contract and making a comeback for the Dallas Cowboys, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Despite reports from Owens’ agent that the Hall of Famer had been in “constant communication with the Cowboys,” Jones shot down any notion of a potential return.

Jones didn’t mince words during a recent appearance on 105.3 FM’s “K&C Masterpiece” when discussing Owens. The Cowboys aren’t interested, plain and simple.

“I’ve never talked to him or his agent and will not seriously consider it,” Jones said. “But I’ve never talked to him.”

Those comments don’t jive with what Owens’ agent, Gregory D.L Daniel, Esq., revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Aaron Wilson. In it, Daniel said Owens was nearing a comeback for the Cowboys and “ready to contribute and play any role, big or small.” In fact, the 49-year-old retired receiver had been training with former Philadelphia Eagles star DeSean Jackson and recently ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds.

Owens remains in tip-top physical shape, with a desired goal of breaking George Blanda’s record for being the oldest player to ever lace them up. Blanda was 48.

“He’s in outstanding shape,” Daniel told Wilson. “He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.”

Cowboys Wouldn’t Pay Owens Enough: Report

It’s never cut and dry with Owens, right? As word spread across the league about the Cowboys not being interested in his services, another wrinkle spread: Owens’ asking price was too high, according to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. He cited sources saying the six-time Pro Bowler – a guy who accumulated 15,934 yards and 153 career touchdowns – wasn’t interested in returning on a veteran minimum contract.

Well, that negative report didn’t sit well with Owens who quickly responded to a tweet from Barstool Sports:

I would expect better from you guys BUT I guess y’all will POST A LIE for some exposure. As we say in the south where I’m from, THE DEVIL IS BUSY and THE DEVIL IS A LIE. https://t.co/AvcYcRCr7u — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) December 30, 2022

Comeback rumors routinely surround Owens this time of year. He made overtures to the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, telling Fubo Sports Network he could give a playoff contender 15-20 snaps per game. No one signed him, although Owens made it clear that he had spoken to at least one interested owner.

“Again, if you think about where they are in the season, they don’t need me for a 16-game season,” Owens said at the time. “Three to four games at the max. So, yes, I feel like I can go in, I can contribute at a high level and be productive based on my knowledge of the game.”

Terrell Owens was clocked at 4.38 on this 40-yard dash… He’s 48 years old 🤯pic.twitter.com/Tr9vmeFRri — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 24, 2022

Eagles Not Looking to Add Any Wide Receivers

One team not in the market for a new wide receiver is the Philadelphia Eagles. They are stocked at the position for arguably the first time in franchise history. A.J. Brown has 80 catches for 1,304 yards and 10 touchdowns. DeVonta Smith has 79 receptions for 1,014 yards and 7 scores. They are the first receiver duo in franchise history to surpass 1,000 yards in a single season.

Head coach Nick Sirianni explained how much he valued his receiving corps when rumors surfaced back in early December about the Eagles possibly being interested in Odell Beckham Jr. Not interested.

“Really happy with the room that we have. One of the best wideout rooms, yeah, the best wideout room I’ve ever been a part of in the NFL. We’ve had some good ones. This is the best one we’ve had,” Sirianni said. I love what obviously A.J. [Brown], everybody knows what A.J. and DeVonta [Smith] are doing, right? Then you have Quez [Watkins] who is continuing to come on and continuing to make plays, continuing to be that big speed receiver that we need.”