Hall-of-Fame QB Offers ‘Confused’ Outlook on Jalen Hurts, Eagles Future

The Philadelphia Eagles have been reluctant to name Jalen Hurts their franchise quarterback. Maybe they have been re-watching last year’s game tape on repeat and see too many flaws. His throwing motion and arm strength have already come into question by one NFL legend.

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw recently appeared on 97.5 The Fanatic’s “The Mike Missanelli Show” to discuss Hurts’ uncertain future in Philadelphia. His answers were brutally honest as he rattled off Hurts’ many weaknesses before declaring that he was “absolutely not” a franchise quarterback.

“I don’t know if that’s your quarterback,” Bradshaw said of Hurts and the Eagles. “We don’t know who they are right now. I don’t. I really don’t. I’m just as confused as everybody else in the Philadelphia area really, to figure out exactly who they are.”

Bradshaw’s opinion is not the be-all, end-all argument by any stretch of the imagination. However, it’s a tad alarming to hear a four-time Super Bowl champion deliver such a bleak outlook. Bradshaw also shared the following:

I see a guy that is extremely athletic which is what the position now requires. You know, we’re moving in that direction. Well, we’ve moved to that direction. I just don’t see a polished quarterback. I don’t see a polished guy that can stand back there and can snap that bad boy off. I don’t see that at all. I just see a really good college quarterback who left Alabama who went to Oklahoma. Who can run like crazy. Who is strong. Who is … his passing motion is not the best in the world. I’m just going to be honest with you: I’m not going to turn the TV on to watch Jalen Hurts play football.

Carson Wentz Needs to Stop ‘Quoting Scripture’

Bradshaw also provided eye-opening comments on outgoing quarterback Carson Wentz who was sent packing to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason. He talked about Wentz’s strange regression in 2020 after making a run at NFL MVP in 2017. The former Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller didn’t pull any punches, saying Wentz wasn’t “tough between the ears.”

I saw a guy that lost his confidence. A guy that didn’t trust himself anymore. The attitude was gone. You got to play that position with an attitude that bad things happen, bad things happen, who cares … I mean, let’s reload and let’s go. He seemed to let everything bother him and you can’t have that at the quarterback position. Carson, to me, just was not strong enough. Now I think he learned from Philadelphia, you have to get nasty in that position, you can’t be quoting scripture out there on the football field. You got to have a nasty attitude at quarterback. What I mean by that is you got to be tough between the ears. You don’t let these people bother you. You don’t let outside interference in. You do your job.

Want Some Good News? Milton Williams!

Philadelphia selected Milton Williams in the third round of the NFL draft with pick No. 73. The move was a controversial one as it appeared to cause a rift between Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and senior adviser Tom Donahoe. The 6-foot-3, 284-pounder has been described as a slightly undersized defensive tackle who finished his college career with 106 tackles (19 for loss) and 10 sacks. The Eagles passed on “physical” cornerback Aaron Robinson to take Williams.

Not everyone hated the pick, though. Bradshaw attended the same college as Williams (Louisana Tech) so he’s a wee bit biased on Williams. He loves the kid and thinks the Philly faithful will appreciate his energy.

“Big-time motor. Will never give up on a play,” Bradshaw said. “Philadelphia is going to love this guy.”

