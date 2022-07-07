Commanders Star Sounds Off on Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Count Terry McLaurin fully in Carson Wentz’s corner. The top target for the Washington Commanders left the team’s training facility after a press conference on July 6 to fly to California and meet Wentz.

McLaurin told reporters he wants to establish a lasting and meaningful relationship with the new starting quarterback. Those two players need to be on the same page, especially when it comes to their personal connection. It’s not just about football.

“One thing I think that’s stuck out about Carson is just, that he’s a very personable guy,” McLaurin said, via 106.7 The Fan. “He’s somebody that, we’ve connected on a very personal level since he’s gotten here. I think truly you have the most success individually when you have the most success as a team and have that relationship with Carson.

“I really want to develop [it] and make it as strong as possible, so he knows he can trust [me] — not only me as a player but as a person, that I got his back. I know he’s been through a lot in his career, and I know we’ll get to touch on that, but I’m a guy who is going to have your back, man.”

Terry McLaurin is leaving Ashburn later this morning to fly to California for a workout session with CArson Wentz and a few other teammates. — John Keim (@john_keim) July 6, 2022

McLaurin also highlighted one part of Wentz’s game that doesn’t get enough credit: his toughness in the pocket.

“I don’t think a lot of people give him enough credit,” McLaurin said, via Pro Football Talk. “He stands back there until the last moment, which really helps receivers get that extra separation or that time to finish their routes off.”

Idk about you guys but I’m running through 100 brick walls for Terry McLaurin pic.twitter.com/7QRmvYBWWu — Ryan Clary (@Ryanclary11) July 6, 2022

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Better QB: Jalen Hurts or Carson Wentz?

One of the raging debates on social media has been in regard to the better quarterback: Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts? It’s a complicated question, one filled with “what ifs” and leadership concerns. Hurts would get my vote, but let’s hear from the professionals at FS1’s Undisputed.

According to Skip Bayless, it comes down to “making plays at key moments.” And Hurts does that more consistently than Wentz.

“I will take Jalen Hurts any day, any night, over Carson Wentz and I will beat Carson Wentz with Jalen Hurts,” Bayless said. “Because this is the classic clash of intangibles versus tangibles. I give you all the tangibles for ‘walk it to ’em’ — or at least ‘bounce it to ’em’ — Wentz. He will try and throw every pass through a brick wall even the ones that are five-yard swings to his backs. He’ll throw it right through their hands because he throws rockets no matter what.”

Play

Is Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts the better QB in NFC East? — Shannon | NFL | UNDISPUTED Carson Wentz was just one-and-done in Indianapolis as the Colts traded him to the Washington Commanders yesterday. After being drafted second-overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, they replaced him with Jalen Hurts midway through the 2020 season. Fast forward to 2022, that move may be justified as Wentz is now on his third team… 2022-03-10T17:24:34Z

Lane Johnson Defends Hurts’ Critics

Right tackle Lane Johnson has been making the media rounds this week and defending Hurts at every stop. Johnson recently told NFL Network’s MJ Acosta-Ruiz that Hurts’ leadership and poise demand respect. His teammates don’t want to let him down.

“He just carries himself with a lot of poise,” Johnson said. “I mean, he demands respect,” Johnson said. “Just the way he approaches day-to-day activity, how he trains, what he does in the film room. And he’s a great motivator. He’s a great leader.”