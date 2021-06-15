NFL Rumors: ‘Bottom Feeder’ Perfect Trade Fit for Eagles Star

Another day, another Zach Ertz trade rumor. Ho-hum. The latest rumblings put the three-time Pro Bowler in a Jacksonville Jaguars uniform as a possible replacement for converted quarterback Tim Tebow.

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com writes that heading to a “bottom-feeder franchise probably wouldn’t be enticing for Ertz” but the move makes a lot of sense on multiple levels. For starters, the Jaguars need a reliable tight end for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. They are banking on Tebow to fill that void, a guy who hasn’t taken a regular-season snap since 2012. He did take a few preseason snaps for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

Ertz finished with 36 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown in 2020 while battling a high ankle sprain all year. He will turn 31 years old on Nov. 10. Here is why he might land in Jacksonville:

This is one of those situations that makes too much sense. The Philadelphia Eagles have been shopping Ertz for months. The Jaguars don’t have a legitimate receiving threat at that position and are so desperate for help that they’re giving Tim Tebow a look. Joining a bottom-feeder franchise probably wouldn’t be enticing for Ertz at this stage of his career — he turns 31 in November — but he would be a significant upgrade in talent. He had a combined 204 receptions between the 2018 and ’19 seasons.

Eagles Might Have Sleeper Backup TE

Tyree Jackson was a top quarterback at the University of Buffalo where he threw for 6,999 yards and 49 touchdowns over three seasons. He signed with the Buffalo Bills after college and then served a stint for the D.C. Defenders in the XFL. The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder just couldn’t seem to latch on for good.

So the Eagles picked him up and plan to convert him to tight end. Jackson has only gone through spring OTAs — no helmets or pads — but the transition appears to be going smoothly.

“It’s all new to him,” Eagles tight ends coach Jason Michael told reporters. “You go back to the simple things like being in a stance, the releases, and things. It’s new to him every day and he’s taken those strides, and obviously, he has a good mental aspect from football and that helps him be able to take them into the physical (aspect). He’s done a good job of that so far.”

The Eagles have signed former Buffalo QB, Tyree Jackson, as a TE. The factory’s production doesn’t stop, even in a panoramic 😤 pic.twitter.com/LJ7SiLTCjr — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 8, 2021

Michael believes Jackson’s past experiences as a starting quarterback should serve him well at tight end. The new position coach was a college quarterback himself at Western Kentucky where he won a Division I-AA National Championship in 2002. It’s important to know how the guy under center thinks.

“I think we all know that this game revolves around the one position, the quarterback,” Michael said. “And having played that [position], you’re able to coach the position from that standpoint, especially in the passing game. There are certain things you can teach, coach, whether it be as simple as a release.”

Inexperienced Group Behind Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert is the presumed starter with Ertz on his way out the door. His ascension up the depth chart has been well-documented but there isn’t much behind him. The Eagles recently signed veteran Richard Rodgers, with a rag-tag bunch of other players fighting for the third-string spot: Tyree Jackson, Caleb Wilson, Hakeem Butler, Jack Stoll, Jason Croom. It’s a very inexperienced group.

Richard Rodgers is back. The Eagles signed Rodgers, 29, for his fourth year with the Eagles. He had 24 catches for 345 yards and 2 TDs in 14 games last season. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) June 11, 2021

“They’re working hard to learn the system,” Michael said. “Look, we’re a long ways away from training camp. We’re a long ways away from the start of the season. And really when we get in pads that’s when we get a true chance to evaluate guys. It’s all about finding roles and finding what guys do best, and there are guys in the room that are working really hard and making strides right now.”

