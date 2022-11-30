‘Some Pros, Some Cons’: Tom Brady Sounds Off on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Real recognize real, right? As Jalen Hurts continues to loudly state his case for MVP honors, he is picking up legions of fans while silencing his doubters. One of them appears to be none other than Tom Brady, the undisputed GOAT with three MVP trophies and seven Super Bowl rings to back up that claim.

Coincidentally, Brady is the same guy who unapologetically knocked Hurts out of his first postseason game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made his feelings clear while breaking down Hurts’ incredible performance in Week 12 during his Let’s Go podcast. Brady didn’t hold any praise back, saying Hurts is playing a “very, very high level” and calling the Philadelphia Eagles a “tough team to stop.” He started the conversation by joking about his own lack of athleticism. Consider Brady impressed.

“I’ve never rushed for more than a hundred yards in a season, I don’t think,” Brady said. “I mean, he did it for 150 yards in a game and made it look relatively easy because I saw some of those highlights. He starts to run, he stops and he throws the ball, so his ability to make plays in the run game is very impressive. And 157 yards for anybody’s incredible. And then to have the ability to pass the football like he does as well, that’s why that team is so successful.”

Tom Brady with a massive endorsement on Jalen Hurts after Sunday night's performance. (On @SiriusXMNFL Let's Go! Podcast). "He's playing at a very, very high level — and they're a tough team to stop."#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Ep1RW2S6wQ — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 30, 2022

Hurts picked up 157 rushing yards against Green Bay, a new single-game franchise record. He has gained 597 yards on the ground this season, plus another 2,560 through the air. The Eagles own the NFL’s No. 4 rushing attack with 1,788 yads. Hurts has accounted for 25 total touchdowns.

“He’s playing at a very, very high level, and they’re a tough team to stop,” Brady said. “There’s some pros to that and some cons to that, but when it’s on and they’re running the ball like they did, they can control the clock and they can play really good football.”

Let the MVP debate begin 👀 pic.twitter.com/1G5JXvjSXe — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 30, 2022

Eagles List 4 Players on Wednesday’s Injury Report

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (kidney) was the only player missing at Eagles practice on Wednesday, but three others are dinged up. Linebacker Patrick Johnson (ankle), receiver Zach Pascal (groin), and receiver DeVonta Smith (groin) were all listed as limited participants. They will have two more days to try and make it back to full health before Sunday.

There is still no concrete timetable for Gardner-Johnson, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. He is out “indefinitely” until further notice.

“As far as how long he’ll be out, you never really know with that and you know I’m not going to put a timetable on anybody,” Sirianni told reporters. “We just hope he gets better, and we’ll play it safe with that. That’s obviously a dangerous injury and we’ll think about his health just like we do all our players first, and then he’ll get on the field when he’s ready.”

Coach Sirianni gives an update on C.J. Gardner-Johnson. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/4uK18jH2fq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 30, 2022

Sirianni on A.J. Brown: ‘He’s Tough as Hell’

Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown was dealing with a serious stomach bug that almost forced him to miss last week’s game. He busted a blood vessel in his eye from throwing up and lost 7 pounds as a result. All he did was go out against Green Bay and make 4 catches for 46 yards, with a touchdown.

“He’s tough as hell,” Sirianni said. “He’s just got so much toughness and he just fits great into this team with a bunch of guys, we have got tough guys, and he was able to fight through a tough week and get himself ready to play. You know, went out there and executed.”