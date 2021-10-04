Tom Brady Can’t Stop Thinking About Loss to Eagles: WATCH

Tom Brady got emotional after beating his former team 19-17 on Sunday Night Football. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also set a new NFL record for all-time passing yards (80,560) in the first quarter.

But it was another game that was on his mind during the post-game interview with Michele Tafoya of NBC Sports. Brady was complimenting all the great wide receivers he played with over the years when the 44-year-old, unprompted, brought up the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady wanted to remind everyone that his hands are stone as evidenced by the trick-play pass he dropped in Super Bowl LII, the one where the Eagles beat his New England Patriots.

Philly still in Tom Brady’s head. The GOAT still thinking about dropping that trick play in the Super Bowl.#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #SundayNightFootball pic.twitter.com/49oE7646YO — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 4, 2021

“Quarterbacks can’t do anything if guys don’t catch the ball, and guys did a great job catching the ball for me over the last 22 years,” Brady told Tafoya. “All of them I hope felt a little piece of happiness tonight watching that because everybody contributed. And I sure as hell can’t catch anything, you know everyone’s seen that drop against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. But, I can throw it a little bit and I’m glad I got so many great guys that can catch it.”

Gisele: MY HUSBAND CAN'T THROW IT AND CATCH IT! Yeah, apparently not pic.twitter.com/azyATGMY8H — VICE Sports (@VICESports) February 5, 2018

That crucial mistake still haunts the future Hall of Famer, especially since the Eagles ran the exact same trick play in Super Bowl LII. Nick Foles called for the “Philly Special” and executed it to perfection when he caught a one-yard touchdown to put the Eagles up 22-12 at halftime. No one, including Brady, will ever forget that highlight-reel play.

Not First Time Brady Referenced Eagles

The Eagles might be the only NFL team living rent-free in Brady’s head. The greatest quarterback of all-time referenced that 2018 Super Bowl loss in 2020 during The Match: Champions for Charity. He was paired with Phil Mickelson and competing against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning when the topic turned to colors that he hates. And he made it clear that it’s Eagles green, not Falcons red.

Tom Brady still isn’t over that Super Bowl “It’s the Eagles that I cringe, not the Falcons” 😂😂#Eagles

🎥 @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/sOLKWXnMZI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 24, 2020

Brady also mentioned not being over the loss in 2019. The Patriots and Eagles were getting ready to meet for a regular-season rematch in Philly when that 41-33 Eagles’ victory came up.

“You assume I’m over it? Come on now,” Brady told WEEI in Boston. “That’s a lot of mental scar tissue from that year. That was a tough game. In a lot of ways, we learned from that year and we came back stronger the next year. We won the Super Bowl in ’18.”

Brady Breaks NFL All-Time Passing Record

Brady hit Mike Evans on a 28-yard pass in the first quarter on Oct. 3 to move past Drew Brees on the NFL’s all-time leaderboard. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter sits at 80,560 career passing yards, with Brees in second at 80,358. Brady is also the all-time leader in touchdown throws (591).

Brady has officially broken the record, on a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans in the first quarter. New all-time passing leader.#SundayNightFootball https://t.co/dW2xtU10TG — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 4, 2021

More importantly, the Buccaneers defeated the Patriots 19-17 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. It was a homecoming for New England’s adopted son who spent 20 seasons in a Patriots uniform.

The fans chanted Brady’s name when he trotted out onto the field for team introductions, then showered him with boos on Tampa Bay’s first offensive drive. After the game, the cameras caught Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hugging it out at midfield.