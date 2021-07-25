Top 5 Eagles Trade Candidates Prior to Training Camp

The trade winds continue to gust around Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, especially after he reported to training camp on time. Let’s save that maelstrom for another day.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to embark on a fairly drama-free summer – minus the Zach Ertz situation – and start what the franchise hopes is a short rebuild. Before that begins, they might want to investigate a few trades to get younger at key spots. General manager Howie Roseman could certainly use the extra cap space and draft assets in case a trade for Watson is a realistic part of his long-term plan.

“You just want to find outcomes that not necessarily are great for the team and not good for the player, but just fair,” Roseman told reporters on May 1 in regard to Ertz and other possible trades. “Just stuff that everyone can kind of feel like you know what, this works for everyone. And not only in this situation with Zach, just generally I think that’s the most important thing. Just knowing like we’re going to be fair.”

Get your first glimpse of the 2021 #Eagles during our public practices at @LFFStadium Aug. 8th and Aug. 22nd! Tickets are on sale now for only $10, with all proceeds benefiting @eaglesautism. 🎟: https://t.co/XHm67RbjiR pic.twitter.com/c3w8kq4xve — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 21, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Evaluating 5 Potential Eagles Trades

When opportunity knocks, Roseman usually opens the door and listens. He’s been pretty open about his desire to improve the Eagles’ roster by any means necessary. Let’s take a look at five potential trades:

Derek Barnett: The Eagles picked up the team option on the former first-rounder back in March, one that guarantees Barnett $10.05 million this season. The organization appears bullish on the 258-pounder and could work out a contract extension. Or Philly could decide to part ways with the Super Bowl hero and invest that $10.05 million into a cornerback like Steven Nelson. Barnett has been previously linked to the Minnesota Vikings (via Bleacher Report). He has largely underperformed in his first four seasons: 19.5 sacks, 101 tackles (29 for loss), 65 QB hits, three forced fumbles.

Andre Dillard: He’s coming off a season-ending biceps injury and entrenched in a position battle with Jordan Mailata for the starting left tackle spot. And there’s a ton of hope within the organization he can finally live up to the lofty expectations that made him the 22nd overall pick in 2019. Dillard is just 25 years old and could generate a pretty high return in a trade, maybe a third-rounder based on potential and value. Remember, the 315-pounder is under team control through 2023 on a rookie deal worth $12.37 million.

Missing a full season “lit a huge fire inside me” and OT Andre Dillard says he’s “a lot stronger” now that he’s cleared following the 2020 injury. Should be fun to see Dillard and Jordan Mailata battle for LT starting job in 2021.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7aDW9Qa71X — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) June 3, 2021

Zach Ertz: This one has long been ruminated on throughout the offseason with no concrete solution. Ertz wants a new contract. He’s not getting it in Philly. Ertz (maybe) requested a trade. He’s still on the Eagles’ roster. The latest reports say there is a good chance he shows up on time to training camp. From there, things could get interesting. Does Ertz accept a timeshare with Dallas Goedert? Or do the Eagles send him packing to a tight-end needy team like the Buffalo Bills? Remember, Roseman can free up $8.5 million by cutting Ertz loose.

Isaac Seumalo: The Eagles just signed their most underrated interior offensive linemen to a three-year extension in 2019 worth $15.9 million. That value contract would be gold to a team looking to improve upfront. Seumalo, like everyone else on the Philly line, was hampered by a major injury (knee) in 2020 and played in just nine games. But he’s widely considered one of the brightest young guards in football as evidenced by his No. 22 ranking on a recent Pro Football Focus list. Better yet, the Eagles could easily slide either Nate Herbig or Landon Dickerson into his starting spot at left guard.

Quarterbacks are reporting today in Houston, and #Texans QB Deshaun Watson is expected to be among them, source said. He’s showing up for testing to begin entry into training camp. However, Watson’s stance about the organization and desire to be traded remains unchanged. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2021

Jalen Hurts: Not likely, but throwing it out there. If the Eagles really feel compelled to make a legitimate move for Deshaun Watson, why not dangle the 22-year-old kid to Houston? The Texans would be rolling into the 2021 season with an unproven rookie (Davis Mills) and a soon-to-be 32-year-old journeyman (Tyrod Taylor) atop the quarterback depth chart. Hurts, of course, is a Houston native who could easily challenge for the starting job immediately.