Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Linked to Broncos, Gardner Minshew Connected to 6 Teams

The jury is still out on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Sixteen starts into his NFL career and no one knows for sure if he’s a legitimate franchise starter. He’s had really good days and really bad ones.

Hurts’ status for Week 15 remains up in the air, although he was a full participant at Friday’s practice. The expectation is he’ll be under center against the Washington Football Team for their rescheduled game on December 21. If not, it’s another start for Gardner Minshew. In the meantime, speculation continues to swell on trade destinations for both quarterbacks.

NBC Sports’ Peter King recently floated out the idea of Hurts joining the Denver Broncos. That is, if the Eagles don’t believe he is their long-term answer. King pondered Hurts’ future during a recent appearance with Angelo Cataldi on SportsRadio 94WIP.

“I think he’s had some really good days and some really disappointing days, but that’s what young quarterbacks always have in the NFL,” King said of Hurts. “I’m fascinated by Jalen Hurts. In fact, if I were like Denver kicking the can down the road for one more year at quarterback because I think maybe I can get Aaron Rodgers in free agency in 2023, that would be among the players I would pursue in the offseason if I were Denver — if Philadelphia has decided that he’s not quite their guy.”

Gardner Minshew Linked to 6 Teams

Hurts isn’t the only Eagles quarterback being shopped around by the national media.

NFL Media’s Gil Brandt recently put together a list of potential trade destinations for Minshew who sits behind Hurts on the Philly depth chart. If Minshew has designs on being a starter again – history suggests he does, according to his college coach – then he should have plenty of suitors.

Brandt listed six teams as possible landing spots: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers. The latter team already called the Eagles to inquire about the asking price.

“[Matt] Rhule might be running out of time to figure things out, with offensive coordinator Joe Brady already having lost his job,” Brandt wrote. “And there is the messy fact that [Sam] Darnold is guaranteed $18.585 million next year. But given the team’s interest in Minshew earlier this year, it would make sense to kick the tires on the 25-year-old QB again.”

Washington Gets 5 Players Cleared

Much controversy has been made over the Washington Football Team placing 23 players in COVID-19 protocols. In fact, the NFL had to step in and postpone Sunday’s game until Tuesday, December 21 to ensure they had a full roster to trot out there. That move didn’t over too well in Philly. Well, now things are turning the corner in D.C.

Washington activated five players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Saturday: DT Jonathan Allen, DE James Smith-Williams, DE Montez Sweat, DE Casey Toohill, LB Khaleke Hudson. Sweat was the only one designated able to return to practice, according to the team.