Eagles Release Top Receiver, Update Lane Johnson’s Status

The Philadelphia Eagles have been stashing Travis Fulgham on the practice squad ever since training camp. The team’s top wide receiver from last season wasn’t elevated for a single game and now he’s on the waiver wire.

Fulgham, along with tight end Nick Eubanks, was released on October 11 to end one of the most bizarre careers in Eagles’ history. The 6-foot-2 target was a breakout star for a six-game stretch in 2020 – 435 receiving yards, four touchdowns – before falling out of favor with Doug Pederson. Then he failed to impress the new coaching staff this summer.

Travis Fulgham COOKS Trevon Diggs for the big gain 😤pic.twitter.com/DZsEFoGJ2p — PFF (@PFF) November 2, 2020

The Eagles signed linebacker Christian Elliss and tight end Noah Togiai to the practice squad. Eliss returns to the team after being waived on October 6. He is the son of Pro Bowl pass rusher Luther Elliss. Meanwhile, Togiai was originally inked by Philly as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but didn’t make final roster cuts. He appeared in four games last season for the Indianapolis Colts where he played under then-offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. He was released with an injury settlement on September 2.

Sirianni Updates Lane Johnson Status

The newest update on Lane Johnson is there isn’t one. The starting right tackle missed the Eagles’ latest walk-through as he continues to deal with an undisclosed personal matter. Sirianni still has no timetable for Johnson’s return.

“As far as Lane, we’re hopeful that Lane will be back this year,” Sirianni told reporters. “Again, not going to go into that any more than that but we’re hopeful to have him back because we know how important Lane is to this football team.”

Interesting that Nick Sirianni has added 65 to his visor. He puts stickers of all the players out for the year: 55 for Brandon Graham, 56 for Isaac Seumalo. 👀 Lane Johnson wears No. 65. Is he done for the year? #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 10, 2021

The one positive from Sirianni’s comments is the hope Johnson isn’t done for the year. The head coach raised suspicions when he added No. 65 to his visor, a tactic usually reserved for players on injured reserve. Sirianni has Brandon Graham and Isaac Seumalo etched on his hat. Johnson’s addition was just a show of support.

“I just wanted those guys that I had on there,” Sirianni said. “That’s not reflective that he’ll be out for the season. Still working through a personal matter, and we’re here for Lane for everything and all our guys through good times and bad times.”

Four Players Miss Walk-Through

The Eagles listed four players out on their injury report for October 11. It was an estimation since the team underwent a walk-through and not an official practice. The team is on a short week with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming into town to play on “Thursday Night Football” on October 14. Guys missing included: DE Derek Barnett (ankle), TE Dallas Goedert (illness), RT Lane Johnson (personal matter), C Jason Kelce (rest/foot).

Monday injury report Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/rDnTZEXNSg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 11, 2021

Sirianni also clarified that swing guard Landon Dickerson wasn’t benched in Week 5 for performance-related issues. The rookie out of Alabama tweaked his ankle late in the contest, so Nate Herbig replaced him. Dickerson is expected to start versus Tampa Bay, with the Eagles trotting out the same starting offensive line from the Carolina game.

Left tackle Andre Dillard was the third-highest-graded offensive player from Week 5, per Pro Football Focus. He has stacked three straight impressive starts in place of Jordan Mailata. The big Aussie was moved to right tackle and, depending on how his injured knee holds up, should stay there. Dillard has earned Sirianni’s confidence dating back to camp.

“I thought Andre had a great training camp. Him and Jordan were battling,” Sirianni said. “Andre got dinged and then Jordan was playing really well, so Jordan, obviously, won that job. So, I’ve had complete confidence in Andre since I’ve gotten here.”