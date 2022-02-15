Eagles Super Bowl Champ Calls Out Rams, Tom Brady Trolled

The Los Angeles Rams were catching heat on social media for trying and failing to execute the famed “Philly Special” in Super Bowl LVI. The botched attempt at trick-play immortality wasn’t lost on anyone, especially not one of the players who invented it.

Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton threw the original pass to Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII. His successful toss went for a touchdown that put the Eagles up 22-12 heading into halftime. The Rams’ version of the highlight-reel play didn’t generate good vibes. In fact, everyone with a Philly connection flocked to Twitter to mock it after seeing a tweet from Burton with a thumb’s down emoji.

Philly special is definitely only for Philly 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) February 14, 2022

Matthew Stafford is not Nick Foles tha Goat. #SuperBowl — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 14, 2022

Rams break the curse of the failed Philly Special. #SBLVI — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) February 14, 2022

The man behind the Rams’ Philly special: pic.twitter.com/zkJkhNoguI — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) February 14, 2022

There were also quite a few hilarious Tom Brady references mixed in since he dropped the pass in 2018 when the New England Patriots took a crack at the same play. That version of it occurred earlier in the game, right before the legend of the “Philly Special” was born.

Cincy hits a diet-Philly special. Rams miss one. Seen this movie before. Suck it McVay pic.twitter.com/k2vRgjryzn — GreatLockerRoomGuy (@johnnyrockets27) February 14, 2022

Rams Philly Special Attempt Same Energy pic.twitter.com/TLi1IGps8w — SUPERBOWL CHAMPIONS (@Siakam4MVP) February 14, 2022

Damn Rams pulled a tom brady on the philly special pic.twitter.com/R1wcjqdJir — Sixers Fan 23 (@SixersFan23) February 14, 2022

The Rams’ play happened with 6:02 left in the third quarter with Los Angeles trailing Cincinnati 20-13. Matthew Stafford took the snap from the shotgun and handed it off to Darrell Henderson who flipped it to Cooper Kupp. The All-Pro receiver had Stafford wide open at the 20-yard line but sailed it way over the quarterback’s head. It was about the only thing Kupp did wrong en route to Super Bowl MVP honors.

The #Bengals had Joe Mixon throwing a touchdown earlier, this time the #Rams tried a Philly Special and it failed. Kupp to Stafford.pic.twitter.com/Q336S5BR0c — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2022

Vegas Sportsbooks Shatter 2018 Mark

The “Philly Special” wasn’t the only connection in Sunday’s game. The Cincinnati Bengals scored a second-quarter touchdown when quarterback Joe Burrow pitched it to running back Joe Mixon who lobbed it to receiver Tee Higgins. That score cut the Rams’ lead to 13-10.

According to Vegas betting guru Patrick Everson, the Rams-Bengals Super Bowl broke the wagering record set by the Eagles-Patriots battle in 2018.

🚨🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Nevada sportsbook smash record for #SuperBowl handle. Books take in $179.8 million in wagers, blasting the previous mark of $158.6 million from the 2018 Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl. — Patrick Everson (@PatrickE_Vegas) February 14, 2022

Aaron Donald Contemplating Retirement: Report

One of the biggest talking points following the Rams’ 23-20 victory was about Aaron Donald’s future. NBC Sports’ Rodney Harrison started the rumor of Donald potentially retiring if he was lucky enough to raise the Lombardi Trophy. Which he did. Naturally, Donald’s post-game interviews were dominated about whether he was ready to hang up his cleats.

“I’m just in the moment right now,” Donald told the NFL Network, via CBS Sports. “I’m enjoying this. That’s all you can do right now. This game is never promised what can happen. I’ve been blessed and privileged to have the opportunity to play this game at a high level for eight years. So I’m just going to live in the moment right now, enjoy this with my family, with my teammates and just have fun today.”

#PhotoOfTheDay Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the 4th quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium 📸@rgaut999 pic.twitter.com/ctYv0rD0P3 — L.A. Times Photos (@latimesphotos) February 14, 2022

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year appears hesitant to make a final decision. Maybe the fact that he made the game-sealing sack on Joe Burrow changed his mind in the closing seconds. Donald also indicated that he wanted to stay in Los Angeles as long as Sean McVay was the head coach there.