Dolphins Star Calls Out Darius Slay, ‘Delusional’ Eagles Fans

Players from three different NFL teams were going back and forth on Twitter to decide which squad would win a 4×100 relay if everyone lined up and raced. Things got a little testy when Miami Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill poked fun at Darius Slay, and Philadelphia Eagles fans in the process.

Hill is widely regarded as the fastest man in the league and he loves to brag about it whenever he can. Case in point. Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean started a wild debate by posing a fun question and answering it: “If each 32 teams use their fastest DB, LB, RB, and WR, who would win in a 4×100 relay? I like us to win it.” Then, Slay jumped in to pick the Eagles and Hill immediately fired back with a dig at the Philly faithful, seemingly out of nowhere.

Slay sit this one out bro I’m not gone say much cause eagle fans already delusional 🤤 https://t.co/mqQP9bmWFD — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 6, 2023

Slay quickly responded by saying “we winning” as others flooded Twitter with thoughts. Marlon Humphrey picked his Baltimore Ravens. DK Metcalf picked his Seattle Seahawks. Darius Slayton picked his New York Giants. And Jabril Peppers picked his New England Patriots.

The topic even wound up as a debate topic on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” where retired cornerback Jason McCourty picked Miami and threw out an interesting name: Keion Crossen, a cornerback for the Dolphins who ran the 40 in 4.33 seconds at his pro day. The former high school and college track star has hit 24 miles per hour at his top speed.

Which NFL team is winning a 4×100 relay with their fastes DB, LB, RB, and WR?@jameldean asked, @JasonMcCourty answered pic.twitter.com/0F8E8sNWco — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 7, 2023

Tyreek Hill Sets Early Retirement Date

It’s been quite a week for Tyreek Hill who made headlines after announcing plans for an early retirement. The 29-year-old receiver told a Kansas City radio station that he only wanted to play 10 years before pursuing a business opportunity in the professional gaming space. Hill is heading into his eighth NFL season, so that would put his retirement ceremony at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

“I’m going for 10, man. I’m gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I’m gonna call it quits,” Hill told Sports Radio 810. “I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.”

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill revealed he wants to venture into the gaming space after his contract runs out in 2025 pic.twitter.com/211PI79b5P — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 6, 2023

Hill hasn’t launched a gaming venture yet, but it’s in the works. He does a Twitch stream for Fortnite on Mondays and Tuesdays and hosts a podcast on YouTube which features gaming talk. Maybe he should link up with Eagles running back Boston Scott. He became the first two-sport NFL and Rocket League pro in history after inking a deal with Dignitas in 2022.

Darius Slay Challenged Olympic Hurdler

Darius Slay has never been quiet about his under-the-radar speed. He challenged teammate Devon Allen — a two-time Olympian and three-time national champion in the 110-meter hurdles — to a foot race last season, and he put a $10,000 price tag on it.

“I know Slay is very fast. I know he’s a little bit older. I’m not going to talk too much crap because I’m a 27-year-old rookie,” Allen told John Clark, “but some of the guys have been like ‘let’s race’ and I’m okay with that but with me being a pro track and field athlete, I don’t race for free, so I’m like, ‘alright we’ll race’ but $10,000 a race and nobody took me up on that yet.”

In the latest 🛫 𝘛𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘰𝘧𝘧 with @JClarkNBCS, rookie WR and Olympian Devon Allen joins the pod to discuss juggling multiple sports … and his thoughts on racing @bigplay24slay 👀😂 🎧: https://t.co/kjkjdWgjhg

📺: https://t.co/YWB5qtabbK pic.twitter.com/fMStKjCv8O — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 10, 2022

For the record, Slay did run the 40 in 4.36 seconds at the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine. He does have legit wheels.