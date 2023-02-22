Top Candidate Emerges for Eagles D-Coordinator, 2nd Interview Scheduled: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles appear locked in on a well-respected candidate for their open defensive coordinator position. Team brass conducted a marathon interview with Vance Joseph on Tuesday morning, with a repeat session scheduled for Wednesday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Joseph is a top candidate for the Eagles and Denver Broncos. Joseph, a former NFL defensive back as a player, was defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022. The 50-year-old assistant wasn’t retained by new head coach Jonathan Gannon as he hired Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis to fill that role.

Joseph is coming off his worst season in the desert – No. 21 overall defense, 26.4 points per game (second-worst in the NFL) – after steadily improving in each of his first three seasons. The Cardinals were hit hard by the injury bug in 2022 which didn’t bode well for Joseph’s blitz-heavy scheme. He previously served as head coach of the Denver Broncos (2017-18) after a one-year stint as defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins (2016).

Former #AZCardinals DC Vance Joseph interviewed with the #Eagles for most of the morning for their DC position, source said. Joseph is due to meet with the Eagles brass again tomorrow. He’s also a top candidates for the same position with the #Broncos. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2023

He was a top candidate (via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer) to take over as head coach in Arizona at one point in the immediate aftermath of the Kliff Kingsbury firing. Instead, they zeroed in on Gannon two days after the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss and didn’t let the former Eagles defensive coordinator leave the state. He inked a five-year contract with the Cardinals with a bold guarantee to turn things around.

“We’re going to be adaptable; we’re going to be violent, we’re going to be explosive, and we’re going to be smart,” Gannon told reporters at his introductory press conference, via All Cardinals. “All three phases go into that, and we will maximize the talents of the players that we have. That’s how we’re going to win games, and don’t get it twisted— we’re going to win games.”

Hear from the new guys in town 🎙 📺 stream on Twitter, YouTube, and https://t.co/eorNNVa7s5 pic.twitter.com/knzIEsQFFx — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 22, 2023

Brian Dawkins Backs Joseph for Eagles Job

Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins has thrown his early support behind Joseph to get the defensive coordinator job in Philly. The legendary safety told SportsRadio 94WIP that he would have loved to play in Joseph’s ultra-aggressive scheme, one that uses frequent blitzing unlike Jonathan Gannon’s passive philosophy.

Dawkins lobbied hard for the Eagles to hire Joseph while taking a few shots at Gannon and the way his defense surrendered way too many points.

“I would love that hire,” Dawkins told Joe Giglio and Hugh Douglas. “To me, you have to have a strong defense. It’s Philadelphia man. I could almost guarantee that the fans did not like a shootout. I know, usually fans love all the points being scored.

“I could guarantee you Philadelphia, they hated that. All the points being points on the board. You have to get a defensive coordinator, someone that once again — when they come into Philadelphia it’s a feared place.”

Vance Joseph defensive blitz %: – 2018: 7th (31.3%)

– 2019: 3rd (39.7%)

– 2020: 4th (39.4%)

– 2021: 3rd (35.2%)

– 2022: 2nd (34.5%) Eagles have been one of the 5 least blitzing teams since 2018. They reportedly want to interview Joseph for their DC opening.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/IMV0Ok3D45 — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) February 17, 2023

Seth Joyner Throws Hat in Coordinator Ring

Former linebacker Seth Joyner was being called “delusional” on Tuesday for saying he would be interested in the Eagles open defensive coordinator position. Joyner, an analyst for JAKIB Sports, was asked by Dan Sileo if he would accept the job if they offered it. His response? “Hell, yea. In a heartbeat.”

Joyner has zero coaching experience. He was serious, though, and explained why:

“Because you want to know why? Because I think the game of football isn’t that different than it was when I played. There are some differences. And most people believe that, oh if Seth Joyner caoches, he’d make all his players quit. He couldn’t get along with a defensive staff. What kind of nonsense is that?”

.@sethjoyner says if the #Eagles organization approached him with the DC position, he would accept it in a ‘heartbeat’. pic.twitter.com/XVmSfcQLc3 — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) February 21, 2023

Other leading candidates include Jim Leonhard, Sean Desai, Chris Shula, Jesse Minter, along with in-house options Dennard Wilson and Tracy Rocker.