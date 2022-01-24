Hall of Famer Shares ‘Dangerous’ Opinion on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Count a Hall of Famer in Jalen Hurts’ corner, one that is growing more and more crowded every day. Warren Moon was the latest legend to back the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback for another year as the starter.

Moon told Dan Sileo that Hurts deserves a long look in 2022 after a stellar sophomore season in Philly. The 23-year-old must continue to develop as a pocket passer before anything can be promised to him. Outside of that, Hurts has all the “intangibles” to be a franchise guy.

“They should really take a long look at him because he is just continuing to develop,” Moon told the Dan Sileo Show. “They did a great job with him this year as far as figuring out what he does best, and they incorporated that into the offense. But I think as far as being a passer, a pocket passer, I think he’s going to keep getting better at it.

One, because the kid has tremendous work ethic. I think he’s a tremendous leader. You hear him talk in the media, he says all the right things. I think he’s a guy the team wants to follow so I think you do give him another chance.”

"The kids got everything you want as a QB, and all the intangibles that come along with that." – @WMoon1 on Jalen Hurts#FlyEaglesFly | @DanSileoShow pic.twitter.com/jNQgrADiUy — JAKIB Media Sports (@JAKIBMedia) January 20, 2022

The Eagles have already made that decision after naming him the 2022 starter last week. However, the rumor mill remains rifer than ever with links to Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers.

Moon isn’t buying it. Stick with Hurts. And get him another weapon to pair alongside top receiver DeVonta Smith.

“The Jalen Reagor kid didn’t work out the way they thought he would as a first-round draft pick a couple of years ago,” Moon said. “He needs a couple of more weapons to go along with their great running game. This could be a very dangerous team in that NFC East.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Ex-Eagles Great Calls for Veteran QB

Former Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner now serves as football analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia where he often drops unadulterated opinions on the team. He recently joined Marc Farzetta’s podcast to enter the Hurts’ debate.

WOW, JALEN REAGOR JUST CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS! UNREAL, ISN'T THIS ONE OF THE REASONS HE WAS DRAFTED??? #PULLTHEPLUGALREADY — Seth Joyner (@sethjoyner) January 16, 2022

Joyner believes the Eagles should challenge the young signal-caller by signing a proven veteran quarterback prior to training camp. Nick Foles, Mitch Trubusky, Tyrod Taylor are three likely options there.

“He’s a guy that deserves to come back next year,” Joyner told Farzetta. “But as you go into training camp next year, the Eagles should bring in a veteran to challenge him.”

Do #Eagles fans agree with the great @sethjoyner’s take on Jalen Hurts? Special thanks to Seth Joyner for jumping on with @MarcFarzetta this week! Full podcast ➡️ https://t.co/r3I2oBdN8Y pic.twitter.com/QRIz48KTHd — The Farzy Show with Marc Farzetta (@FarzyShow) January 22, 2022

Not for nothing, Philadelphia already has a proven veteran, Gardner Minshew, on the roster and he’s under contract through 2022. Minshew’s name has come up multiple times in trade reports.

Aaron Rodgers Gets Traded to Philly?

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin created a list of possible destinations for Aaron Rodgers if he seeks a divorce from the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles made the cut at No. 12. No one knows what’s next for Rodgers, but let the speculation begin.

“Jalen Hurts has a lot going for him as a young, developing mobile and ever-poised starter,” Benjamin wrote. “But general manager Howie Roseman has every reason to explore the market for a superior passer, especially with three first-round picks at his disposal.”