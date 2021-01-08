Washington Pass Rusher Adds Fuel to Eagles Tanking Debate

The Philadelphia Eagles have been getting a lot of grief, mostly from the New York Giants, about pulling starting quarterback Jalen Hurts last week. Now there’s some interesting commentary coming from a member of the Washington Football Team.

Washington pass rusher Montez Sweat was apparently mic’d up for Sunday’s season finale and he can be heard joking with Hurts post-game about a possible different outcome had the rookie stayed in. The Eagles inserted third-stringer Nate Sudfeld to start the fourth quarter.

“I don’t know what would’ve happened if you would’ve stayed in there, man,” Sweat says in the short clip, via Dov Kleiman. Hurts can be seen grinning from ear to ear before the two players embrace.

Sweat and Hurts were rivals during their college days in the SEC — Sweat at Mississippi State, Hurts at Alabama — so he knows what the quarterback is capable of more than most. Still, it was funny to hear the second-year defensive end say it out loud. TankGate just won’t go away.

Jim Schwartz Officially Leaves Eagles

Brandon Graham had already confirmed the reports of Jim Schwartz stepping away as Eagles defensive coordinator, but now it’s official after the team released a statement. Schwartz has decided to retire and let his contract expire. However, the 54-year-old NFL lifer left the door open for a return in the future and emphasized he would “do anything I can to help this organization.”

“I enjoyed working for this organization and coaching in the City of Philadelphia,” Schwartz said in a statement. “I have given my heart and soul to the game of football, not just over the last five years here, but throughout my 32 years as a coach. Although my passion for the game remains strong, it is best for me to step back from the day-to-day of coaching for the time being. I have too much respect for the game and for everybody involved to compromise the level of commitment that I believe is necessary to do the job.”

No Eagles Players Selected to All-Pro Team

Not surprisingly, the Eagles won’t have any representatives on the 2020 NFL All-Pro Team as voted on by the Associated Press. The team had one player make it last year in center Jason Kelce, but even he struggled this year with botched snaps for an Eagles squad that finished 4-11-1.

“At the end of the day, we’ve had a lot of injuries, a lot of things that haven’t allowed that to happen,” Kelce said about the team’s struggles on Nov. 25. “You still got to go out and execute. That’s a part of being a professional — part of being accountable is going out there and doing your job regardless of the circumstances and finding a way to get it done.”

The full AP NFL All-Pro first team, released today: pic.twitter.com/pzhVtohOGy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers saw six players earn All-Pro honors with Aaron Rodgers beating out Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen for first-team quarterback. Some familiar names to Eagles fans — sorry, we can’t stop ourselves from bringing this up — making the roster included receivers DK Metcalf and Justin Jefferson who both earned second-team nods.

