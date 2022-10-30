Dominant Eagles ‘Definitely Found Their Guy,’ Says NFL Coach

The Philadelphia Eagles belong in the conversation alongside the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs as the NFL’s most complete teams.

After dispatching the Pittsburgh Steelers in truly dominant fashion from start to finish, 35-13, Philadelphia improved to 7-0 as the league’s last remaining unbeaten team and setting the franchise record for wins to open a season.

How Philadelphia reached this level is nothing short of remarkable.

The Eagles, after seven games, have never trailed in the second half of a game. Plus, Philadelphia’s +12 turnover ratio leads the league and is the equivalent of a full game’s worth of possessions added via turnover.

Sunday against Pittsburgh, the Eagles’ defense added another 2 turnovers, an interception off Kenny Pickett and a recovered fumble. As Philadelphia has all season, the Eagles made those possessions count against the Steelers, converting the fumble into a touchdown.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was a spectator by the middle of the fourth quarter, but completed 19-of-28 passes for 285 yards and 4 touchdowns. A pair of Hurts’ most impressive throws against the Keystone State rivals came to his most dominant weapon; A.J. Brown.

In the first quarter, the Eagles sent Brown on a nine-route — over the middle of the field, rather than the sideline, and Hurts delivered a perfect strike between a pair of defenders that Brown pulled down for his third touchdown reception of the season. It was the kind of throw that has kept the Eagles unbeaten, and Hurts in the midst of the MVP conversation.

“Damn that was impressive,” an NFL coach texted Heavy after Hurts’ first touchdown pass in Week 8. “The Eagles definitely found their guy.”

Hurts’ touchdown pass was also the kind of throw the Eagles entered this season hoping to see him consistently make. And, now that Hurts is making them look routine, could very well wind up earning the three-year veteran a contract that pays him in excess of $45 million annually when he’s eligible to sign it this offseason.

The Eagles’ dynamic duo was just getting started.

Brown and Hurts wound up connecting on a second touchdown pass, with 4:09 remaining in the second quarter, on a perfectly placed back-shoulder throw for a 27-yard score. All told, Hurts and Brown connected on 3 first-half touchdowns — showcasing what makes the Eagles so difficult to defend.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Gannon’s defense sacked rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett 6 times, hit him 11 times, and the Steelers’ lone touchdown came on the second of two consecutive trick plays down near the goal line.

Looking ahead, Philadelphia won’t play a team with a winning record until December 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

The losses on the schedule are hard to find, because general manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles built one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the league, and they show why each week.

Here are 10 takeaways from Sunday’s action in Week 8 of the NFL season.

Christian McCaffrey Was Made to Play for Kyle Shannahan

There may not be a player more suited to play for his current head coach, or in his current scheme than Christian McCaffrey is for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.

Following his first full week in Santa Clara, in a rivalry game against the Los Angeles Rams that the Niners absolutely had to have, McCaffrey did it all.

McCaffrey rushed for a game-high 94 yards with 1 touchdown, on the kind of runs that make Shanahan’s horizontal concepts so taxing on opposing defenses. But, that wasn’t close to the total impact McCaffrey had on the game.

The former Carolina Panthers star, acquired in an October 21 trade, caught 8 passes for 55 yards with another score, creating yet another mismatch in the passing game. And, for good measure, McCaffrey threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

McCaffrey became the first player to rush for, catch and throw a touchdown since Ladanian Tomlinson did it, back in 2005.

Yeah, McCaffrey had his fingerprints all over San Francisco’s signature win.

Even after Sunday’s historic Week 8 performance, the Stanford grad suggested this is just him scratching the surface.

“I think there’s still a lot of meat on the bone that I left out there,” McCaffrey told reporters. “Really understanding what we’re trying to accomplish as an offense.”

Sunday’s victory over the Rams vaults the 49ers into the NFC West conversation with victories over both the Rams and Seattle Seahawks for already tucked away.

McCaffrey’s outburst, 149 total yards from scrimmage against the NFL’s No. 5 rated total defense, wasn’t entirely unpredictable.

“He gives them the ideal three-down back in their run scheme,” an NFC personnel director recently told Heavy. “Plus, a back who can catch the ball out of the backfield.”

If Sunday is merely a glimpse of what McCaffrey is capable of as the focal point of a roster capable of competing, and how Shanahan plans to use him, the Niners are going to be a real factor the rest of the way.

Raiders Reach Rock Bottom

It’s time to call the Las Vegas Raiders what they are; the most disappointing team in the NFL.

On the heels of an offseason that saw first-year general manager Dave Ziegler trade for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, sign pass rusher Chandler Jones and safety Duron Harmon, among others, the Raiders are now 2-5.

Against the New Orleans Saints, who entered Sunday 2-5 and without cornerback Marshon Lattimore and star receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, the Raiders were ineptitude personified.

Las Vegas was out-gained 367-183 yards, as the Raiders averaged paltry 3.2 yards per play. But, perhaps most alarming of all, quarterback Derek Carr finished Sunday’s blowout loss with a 50.1 quarterback rating as he was held to just 101 passing yards with 1 interception.

The Raiders were shut out 24-0.

“This was the first time I thought the Raiders have looked really bad all year,” a league source texted Heavy on Sunday evening. “Carr just looked completely off the entire game.”

This is a team that entered the season with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations and was a reason many believed the AFC West would be the deepest division in football.

Not only have the Raiders found new ways to lose seemingly weekly, but the division is just 14-15.

Not quite the collection of juggernauts many expected.

Instead of contending, the Raiders are 2-5 lacking any sort of direction.

There are now hard questions that now must be answered both about head coach Josh McDaniels’ play-calling and Ziegler’s roster-building abilities if this is the byproduct of spending $440 million this past offseason.

No Give-Up in the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have essentially given up on this season, after trading Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey to the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers, respectively, but no one told the locker room.

After Baker Mayfield was benched heading into Sunday’s Week 8 contest, P.J. Walker led the Panthers toe-to-toe with the division-rival Atlanta Falcons.

The highlight of Walker’s afternoon was hitting D.J. Moore on a 62-yard hail mary touchdown with just 24 seconds remaining to force overtime.

But, Moore cost the Panthers their best chance to win, when he removed his helmet in a celebration that drew an unsportsmanlike penalty that pushed the ultimately missed extra point try 15 yards further that forced overtime.

Carolina wound up falling to 37-34 in overtime after a blown field goal try in the extra frame and an eventual Younghoe Koo game-winning field goal sent the Panthers packing.

Moore is seemingly available ahead of the trade deadline, but it seems even after trading their biggest offensive stars, the Panthers aren’t waiving the white flag. Why would they start now, even after possibly moving on from the No. 1 receiver?

Micah Parsons Is the NFL’s Most Dominant Defensive Player

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons continues to reinforce the notion that he is the most dominant defensive player in the NFL.

Sunday, Parsons frequently drew double teams against the Chicago Bears, resulting in only 4 total tackles, but the reigning NFL Defensive rookie of The Year made the kind of play that continues to lead offensive coordinators to pay him so much attention.

Parsons also showcased his off-the-charts football acumen.

With 5:08 remaining in the third quarter, Parsons was in perfect position to recover a fumble by Bears running back David Montgomery, but also had the awareness to realize a leaping Justin Fields hadn’t actually touched him down, before getting up and returning the fumble 36 yards for a touchdown.

Just another clip to add to the Parsons highlight reel of dominance.

Parsons is one of the NFL’s great disruptors.

Entering Week 8, Parsons is tied for the lead in Football Outsiders‘ defeats; which sums up the total tackles for loss, turnovers and conversions, with 15 so far this season.

There’s a reason Pro Football Focus lists Parsons as the No. 2 ranked edge rusher in the NFL, and the highest-ranked at the position among teams that would currently qualify for the postseason.

Parsons is an absolute difference-maker, and his relentless motor combined with his football IQ puts him in position to make game-changing plays such as the one he delivered in Week 8.

The Bears Can’t Keep Asking Justin Fields to Do It All

The Chicago Bears are playing with fire.

Quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday rushed for 60 yards and 1 touchdown, mostly improvising on the run against the Cowboys’ swarming pass rush.

Fields, making his 18th career start, continues to develop into one of the more dangerous quarterbacks in the game when plays go off schedule.

But, the Bears are asking for trouble if the organization doesn’t quickly figure out a way to buttress an offensive line that Pro Football Focus listed as the No. 28 ranked unit in the NFL ahead of Sunday.

The November 1 trade deadline is unlikely to yield any significant solutions, but Chicago is walking on a razor’s edge by continuing to ask Fields to make plays with his legs, exposing him to more significant hits, as part of an offense that entered Sunday averaging just 141.0 passing yards per game.

This is just who the Bears are.

Against Dallas, Fields passed for 151 yards with 2 touchdowns and didn’t throw an interception, as Chicago fell to the Cowboys 49-29. He did, though, rush for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Fields’ rushing ability may be his best asset at the moment, but it is clearer by the week that Chicago is nowhere close to fielding an offense around him competent to compete.

In a functioning offensive scheme, with a stronger supporting cast, Fields’ performance against Dallas could have been even more statistically impressive. Especially as several contested passes were dropped, including passes in the end zone.

The Bears may not be able to get Fields tangible help this season, but his performance against a deeply talented Cowboys defense should inspire hope that Chicago can build around him.

Chicago’s future could come down to GM Ryan Poles and the Bears needing to invest significant resources to maximize Fields’ potential.

Giants’ Cinderella Carriage Turns to Pumpkin Late

The New York Giants‘ unpredictable 6-1 start to the season was fueled by playing nearly mistake-free football, a stifling and opportunistic defense, and not needing to rely on Daniel Jones to be the focal point of the offense.

Sunday in Seattle, the wheels came off the Giants’ Cinderella carriage in the second half.

The Giants aren’t good enough to overcome mistakes, such as Richie James fumbling twice, as well as Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker are playing, the Seahawks are precisely the caliber of team that will capitalize on those turnovers. Especially against a Giants team that lacks star power at the receiver position, and has been dealing with myriad injuries all season.

Seattle converted James’ 2 fumbles into 10 points, and defensively, held Jones to 176 passing yards, without a touchdown.

Jones’ struggles this season — just 2 passing touchdowns in 8 games — have been masked by a swarming and opportunistic defense and a commitment to the running game late. Facing a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter, the latter part of that formula never had the chance to kick into gear.

New York has the opportunity to bounce back and solidify its playoff aspirations with games upcoming against the Houston Texans off next week’s bye, against the Detroit Lions, before a series of games against NFC East foes.

Week 8 showed the limitations of the Giants’ current brand of football with a largely under-talented offense, but the opportunity is still in front of Brian Daboll’s team to make a legitimate playoff push over the second half. Especially if this team can get healthy and find a way to get more consistent production from the quarterback position.

The Vikings Are the Team to Beat in the NFC North

The Minnesota Vikings are for real, and there is no real threat to their chances of winning the NFC North.

That’s especially true after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, 34-26, notching a win that feels character affirming.

Minnesota has now won five consecutive games, surviving one-score contests each of the past five weeks.

At 6-1, the Vikings currently own the NFC’s No. 2 seed, if the playoffs were to begin today, with no real threat in the NFC North, even from Aaron Rodgers’ rudderless 3-5 Green Bay Packers.

Sunday against the Cardinals, the Vikings seem to have found their identity.

Running back Dalvin Cook was the workhorse Minnesota has always needed him to be, rushing for 111 yards and 1 touchdown while averaging 5.5 yards per carry, and 6.0 yards per reception on his 5 catches. Likewise, Justin Jefferson led the way through the air. Minnesota’s defense clamped down in the fourth quarter.

Through the first eight weeks of this season, there isn’t a more complete team to emerge from the division, that now appears to be the Vikings’ to lose. With little competition.

Jaylen Waddle Torches Lions

Jaylen Waddle sparked the Miami Dolphins’ offense and continues to strengthen his connection with Tua Tagovailoa, this time pacing the offense in a 31-27 shootout win over the Detroit Lions.

Detroit’s secondary had no answers for Waddle, who caught the Dolphins’ first 2-of-4 touchdowns. By game’s end in the Motor City, Waddle pulled down 8-of-9 targets for 106 yards, while averaging 13.25 yards per reception.

“He’s really fast,” an NFC personnel director told Heavy of Waddle. “He’s even more explosive. He’s such an excellent route runner that he creates easy separation. On top of all that, he has very good hands.”

Waddle and Tyreek Hill are quietly forming one of the NFL’s most prolific receiving duos. After Week 8, Waddle has now caught 42 passes for 727 yards and 5 touchdowns.

As Miami’s offense continues to evolve, with Waddle playing a starring role, the former No. 6 overall draft pick figures to be key to the Dolphins’ postseason aspirations.

It’s Probably Time the Patriots Turn to Baily Zappe

This may sound counterintuitive after the New England Patriots survived, 22-17, over the New York Jets in the Meadowlands, but Bill Belichick should rip off the Band-Aide and hand the keys of the offense over to Baily Zappe.

Jones, from a big-picture standpoint, doesn’t look anywhere close to the long-term solution in New England.

Against the Jets, Jones passed for 194 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

There is now a significant body of work to come to the conclusion that this — a 65.9% completion percentage, throwing an interception on 5% of his dropbacks, while accounting for just 993 yards with 3 touchdown passes, may be Jones’ ceiling.

Meanwhile, Zappe isn’t just some undrafted hot hand.

The Patriots invested a fourth-round pick in the former Western Kentucky signal-caller, who has flashed in his four appearances; passing for 781 yards with 5 touchdowns to 3 interceptions, while injecting some juice into the offense.

Sitting .500 and on the fringes of the AFC playoff picture, it might be time for Belichick and the Patriots to bet on Zappe’s upside and evaluate if he has the ability to be the quarterback of the future for the most successful franchise of the NFL’s recent past.

NFC Least to NFC Beast

It wasn’t long ago that the NFC East was the NFL’s laughingstock and the nearly weekly lament for being showcased in prime time.

No more.

Following Sunday’s action, the Philadelphia Eagles would be the NFC’s No. 1 seed if the season ended today, with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants tucked safely in the playoff chase as the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds, respectively.

Plus, the Washington Commanders’ are knocking on the doorstep, one spot out of the postseason, if the tournament began today, following a 17-16 thriller in Indianapolis over the Colts.

Even after the Giants’ 27-13 loss to the Seahawks, there is a very real chance that the division that was once a punchline may punch three teams’ tickets to the postseason.

This isn’t your older brother’s NFC East.

Week 8 MVP: Eagles WR A.J. Brown

After A.J. Brown pulled down his third touchdown of the first half against Pittsburgh, Brown drew a taunting penalty for standing in the corner of the end zone and pointing to Steelers safety Ahkello Witherspoon and two-time All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick as if to say ‘you can’t cover me.’

Sunday, Brown was right.

The Eagles’ star receiver caught 6 passes for 156 yards and 3 touchdowns as the offense’s catalyst against the Steelers.

“A.J. is special because he’s big, strong, fast, and really aggressive after the catch,” an AFC scout told Heavy. “He can win 1-on-1 matchups consistently off the line of scrimmage, and at the top of routes, and at the catch-point, and he’s even better after the catch.”

Somehow, the Eagles pulled Brown away from the Titans for only the No. 18 pick and No. 101 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. What Roseman and the Eagles really acquired was the kind of difference-maker who can fuel one of the NFL’s most dominant passing offenses.

Week 8 Breakout Star: Broncos TE Greg Dulcich

Prior to the 2022 NFL draft, an NFL tight ends coach told me Greg Dulcich was the best player in a loaded draft class at the position.

Sunday in London, in the Denver Broncos‘ 21-17 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dulcich flashed some of the ability that inspired the coach’s lofty expectations.

Dulcich caught 4 passes for 87 yards, while averaging 12.7 yards per reception, including taking a 39-yard strike from Russell Wilson to the 1-yard line, setting up a Melvin Gordon touchdown plunge.

The Broncos are likely to spend much of the rest of this season looking for an offensive identity, but Dulcich figures to be an important piece to Denver’s future.