Ex-Pro Bowl LB Calls Carson Wentz’s New Team ‘Super Bowl Contenders’

Former Pro Bowl linebacker Bart Scott could never wait to make his opinion known during his playing days. Now he’s doing the same as a football analyst for ESPN.

Scott, who retired after the 2012 season, appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” show where the topic du jour was possible trade scenarios for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts have emerged as the two favorite destinations for the 28-year-old former second overall pick.

Scott, with host Mike Greenberg visibly laughing, claimed that Wentz would make either franchise a “Super Bowl contender.” He pinned Wentz’s struggles last year in Philly on a bad offensive line, mixed with an overall old roster and aging skill players like DeSean Jackson (Scott actually referred to Jackson as Deshaun Watson).

Carson Wentz INTs this season:

♦️ Under Pressure – 5

♦️ Kept Clean – 10 pic.twitter.com/tC3lX4kLoV — PFF (@PFF) February 10, 2021

“This is a team that got old, went all in for a championship. They won the championship and everyone around them got old and the pieces got old around him,” Scott said. “You just think about what Carson Wentz looks like when he’s able to improvise those off-schedule plays. You think about giving him protection … this is a man that was sacked 50 times. This is because he had nobody to throw to, he had no protection, and he had an average run game.”

Scott seems to be the lone voice who thinks the Colts and Bears can immediately compete for a championship, but it’s not a far-fetched idea. Wentz was an MVP candidate in 2017. Can he get back to that level? It remains to be seen. Either way, Scott knows a thing or two about evaluating mediocre quarterbacks having played with Kyle Boller and Mark Sanchez.

"If [Carson Wentz] goes to Chicago, that makes Chicago, I believe, a Super Bowl contender." —@BartScott57 👀 pic.twitter.com/q87nbAE5tx — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 15, 2021

Could Eagles Keep Wentz on Roster?

No one knows for sure what Wentz’s mindset is right now since he won’t publicly address the situation. There have been multiple reports indicating he wants out and his relationship with the Eagles is beyond repair. If that’s true, maybe the organization calls his bluff.

Wentz hasn’t been drawing the return on investment the Eagles were hoping for — two second-rounders has been the top offer, per Ron Jaworski — and Jalen Hurts didn’t exactly light the world on fire in his four starts.

This is in NO WAY an indictment on Jalen Hurts. I think his potential is high but I don’t see any benefit in trading Carson Wentz. None. Zero. #Eagles need to keep him and open a QB competition at camp. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) February 13, 2021

SportsRadio 94WIP’s Howard Eskin floated the “no trade” idea out there, saying it might just come down to the interest level not being what the Eagles anticipated. The general thinking has been that Eagles GM Howie Roseman is holding out for at least one first-round pick, preferably two first-rounders for Wentz in a trade. But don’t rule out Wentz reporting to training camp on time and competing for the starting job with Hurts.

Just said on @975TheFanatic I believe #Eagles feel they don't have to trade Carson Wentz because they know he's not a troublemaker. He'd come back, compete & honor his contract. It's not ideal but they know his character. It's an advantage IF they don't get an acceptable offer. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 13, 2021

Zach Ertz Could Be Headed to Colts or Seahawks

Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz may also be on the trading block after contract negotiations stalled in Philly. He has been mentioned as a possible “pot sweetener” in a deal for Wentz and now two teams have been mentioned as possible landing spots. Ertz is seeking a lucrative new contract, one in line with Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and San Francisco’s George Kittle.

Why is the Zach Ertz bracing-for-a-trade all of a sudden news? Anybody paying attention for, oh, I don't know, the last 7 months, knew Ertz was going to get dealt, right? He wants out as bad as Wentz, if not more so. — Ed Kracz (@kracze) February 14, 2021

According to Eagles Maven Ed Kracz, the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks have both reached out to the Eagles about Ertz. The report also notes that the Eagles received offers for Ertz from both the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers at last year’s trade deadline. With all the Wentz trade chatter, it’s another situation to monitor.

