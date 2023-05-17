Eagles Sign Jalen Hurts’ Former Teammate & 1,000-Yard Playmaker

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing in a familiar face for star quarterback Jalen Hurts as the team added his former Oklahoma receiver Charleston Rambo. After a standout season in the XFL, the Eagles announced the signing of Rambo as well as the release of tackle Jarrid Williams.

Rambo was among the top-10 XFL receivers and tight ends in receiving yards with 35 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns during his stint with the Orlando Guardians. The receiver’s best collegiate season came after transferring to Miami in 2021 as Rambo posted 79 receptions for 1,172 yards and seven TDs in 12 appearances for Miami in 2021.

During Hurts’ lone season at Oklahoma, Rambo had his best year while in Norman notching 43 catches for 743 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. Rambo is also a former roommate and teammate of Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb who helped form a dynamic Oklahoma receiving core.

“It’s exciting when you see one of your closest friends doing the things that he wanted to do and it was all planned,” Lamb told the Associated Press on September 28, 2019. “He’s doing a good job, and I just hope he keeps getting better.”

XFL News: Charleston Rambo Is Hoping a Strong Performance With the Guardians Can Help Earn Roster Spot in Philly

Despite his standout college career, Rambo went undrafted in 2022, but the wideout is hoping his strong showing in the XFL will help him find a spot in the NFL. Rambo will be fighting for a roster spot in Philadelphia, and his familiarity with Hurts could help fast-track his transition with the Eagles. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised Rambo’s “competitive physicality” when running routes inside.

“Slender wideout lacking explosiveness but making up for it with competitive physicality inside the route,” Zierlein wrote in his 2022 pre-draft profile of the receiver. “Rambo runs routes with good tempo and crispness. His hands were better this year, but easy drops still plague him at times. He has a feel for how to compete with coverage near him, but the Alabama game was concerning as he appeared to lack the strength to deal with a firm press-man. Rambo has late-Day 3 potential and should give a good fight for a late roster spot or a place on a practice squad.”

Eagles Rumors: Could Philadelphia Cut Wide Receiver Quez Watkins?

Heading into training camp, all eyes are on veteran receiver Quez Watkins who has had an up-and-down start to his NFL career with Philadelphia. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine labeled Watkins as one of the more surprising potential cut or trade candidate for the Eagles. Watkins may need a strong camp to solidify his roster spot.

“Of these three candidates, Quez Watkins is easily the most significant,” Ballentine detailed on May 10. “He wasn’t a fringe player last season; he was fourth on the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards and started eight games.

“The problem is that the Eagles now have more viable options to round out their receiving corps, and Watkins is one of the few players whom they can still cut or trade to save money.”