Eagles Coach Addresses Biggest Problem Hindering Zach Ertz

The Philadelphia Eagles won a big game last week despite a quiet day from one of their best offensive playmakers. What’s wrong with Zach Ertz? It’s the million-dollar question that has drawn only 10-cent answers — and no contract extension — from those in the Eagles’ organization.

Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has four receptions for 39 yards (seven targets) since returning from a high-ankle sprain on Dec. 6. It’s a well-known fact that Ertz has a special bond with Carson Wentz but the tight end had been struggling even before the quarterback change to Jalen Hurts. He has 28 catches for 217 yards and one touchdown in eight games this year.

On Friday, Doug Pederson was asked about Ertz’s struggles and the head coach chalked it up to the game plan and play-calling. Both those things fall squarely on Pederson’s shoulders so he was taking the blame for Ertz’s lack of production.

“We had opportunities,” Pederson told reporters. “We missed the connection between Carson and Zach just wasn’t there early in the season, and then the ball was going other places. So it has nothing to do with Zach or anything like that. It’s just a matter of sometimes the game plan, the call, the play design, where the ball is going to go, and you can’t necessarily control.”

He also admitted that some of it had to do with getting Ertz “ramped up” again after he missed seven weeks. Ertz remains a vital part of the Eagles’ offense, along with fellow tight ends Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers.

“We continue to game plan with him, game plan for Dallas, and Rich Rod as well,” Pederson said. “Zach is feeling better and we keep him coming.”

Jalen Hurts Bringing Calming Influence

The term cool as a cucumber has a dated feel to it. Maybe that’s why Jalen Hurts introduced the idea of being a coffee bean when asked about his demeanor. He never gets too high and never gets too low, always looking to lift his teammates up and improve the situation around him. His infectious personality has rubbed off on everyone, including Pederson.

“Jalen, he doesn’t get real high and he doesn’t get real low,” Pederson said of Hurts. “He just kind of flat lines just a little bit. And that’s a good thing. His blood pressure stays pretty low for the most part.”

Hurts’ leadership has arguably been the most noticeable aspect of his game. That’s a credit to the quarterback’s upbringing — Hurts is the son of a football coach — and the great coaches he’s been around, including Nick Saban at Alabama and Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. He’s unflappable in the huddle and in the meeting rooms — and stoic as they come in press conferences.

“You’re the one speaking and giving the direction in the huddle. You command that huddle,” Pederson said. “That just comes natural to him I think because of his history and the teams that he’s been on.”

Darius Slay Still in Concussion Protocol

Starting cornerback Darius Slay was limited at Thursday’s practice and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. The Pro Bowler still hasn’t been cleared by team doctors but he has two more days to pass those tests, including showing no signs of any memory loss. The Eagles are holding out hope that Slay will be ready to board that airplane for Arizona this weekend.

“He’s still in the protocol,” Pederson said. “I can’t really comment too much further on these types of injuries. He’ll have another day today and tomorrow before we get on the plane and make the determination on game day.”

