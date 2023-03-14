Chris Paul Claps Back at Steph Curry After Disrespect in Suns Loss to Warriors

The Phoenix Suns made a bold move at this year’s NBA trade deadline, dealing for Kevin Durant and making a serious push for a championship. Unfortunately, Durant recently injured his ankle in a freak accident, and now the rest of the team will be forced to carry the load in his absence.

Phoenix faltered on Monday night, losing to the Golden State Warriors. During the game, Stephen Curry lobbed some trash talk at Chris Paul, proclaiming that “this ain’t 2014 no more” after barreling through Paul for an and-one bucket. After the game, Paul issued a response to the trash talk.

“S***, I don’t know what happened in 2014,” Paul said via Duane Rankin of AZ Central. “Y’all tell me – 2014, that was like nine years ago. What happened?”

On top of that, Paul responded by telling the story of when Curry spent all of 2009 with his family, as the young Warriors guard was a rookie at the time.

“[Back in 2009], he spent the whole summer with me and my family,” Paul said of Curry. “You know what I mean? So, I know about 2009. But 2014, what was that? That was my third year with the Clippers? I don’t know. If y’all got time, go ask him.”

As for Curry, he issued a response, noting that the trash talk was just in the spirit of competition.

“It’s all competition,” Curry said via 95.7 The Game. “You play against somebody for so many years, and the love I got for him because of our history and all that. It’s just competition back and forth. Give it and take it.”

Draymond Green Discusses Chris Paul Trash Talk

At face value, there’s no clear explanation as to why Curry made that comment to Paul, but Warriors star Draymond Green tried to provide an explanation.

“Steph had [Paul] below the break; he hit him with a couple of moves and got an amazing and-1,” Green said on the “The Draymond Green Show.” “And if you read his lips, he got up and he said, ‘This ain’t 2014 no more.’ And I appreciated the bar by Steph Curry because you gotta dig into that comment. That’s pretty much saying that ‘the last time you were better than me since 2014.’ That was nine years ago. Like this haven’t been a debate since 2014. Nine years ago? That’s almost a decade. That’s a bar. So I just hope that those that enjoy that part of the game, which I do, that you appreciated that bar.”

"The last time you were better than me was 2014" —@Money23Green digs into @StephenCurry30's trash talk to Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/72JOeOjLwp — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 14, 2023

Suns Were Worried About Kevin Durant Injury

In other news, sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports unveiled that the Suns were worried about Durant’s injury history before he turned his ankle during pre-game warm-ups.

“No one knew he was going to turn his ankle in a layup line, OK?” one Nets source told Heavy Sports. “But there was just an obvious buildup of all the kinds of injuries you do not want to see, the diminishing returns injury kind of stuff. He had that every year he was in Brooklyn so when you look ahead at building your roster, you have to say, we have a star player but we have him for like 60 games, max. That’s a tough way to build.”