Proposed Trade Lands Suns $75 Million Star & NBA Champion for Deandre Ayton

A new trade proposal has the Phoenix Suns trading Deandre Ayton for two players and a 2027 first-round pick.

In a May 12 story called “Ayton to Mavs? Suns Move CP3? Win-Now Trades That Would Define 2023 NBA Offseason,” Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report proposed that the Suns trade Ayton to the Dallas Mavericks for Tim Hardaway Jr., JaVale McGee and a 2027 first-round pick.

“Tim Hardaway Jr. would give the Suns a dedicated floor-spacer who could flank isolation or pick-and-roll action from KD or Booker,” Bailey wrote. “And McGee would be another try-hard (like Landale) who also brings championship experience. The real prize, though, would be a first-round pick for a team with two stars in Kyrie (assuming he’s re-signed) and Luka Dončić who could grow impatient without a title run (that’s just the NBA these days, folks). Of course, the Mavericks wouldn’t make a deal like this without thinking it moved them closer to that ultimate aspiration. And while you might have a similar issue with the ball dominance of Luka and Kyrie, the former is obviously a more natural playmaker than either Suns superstar. Dončić could help make Ayton one of the game’s better pick-and-roll options.”

Ayton would be “excited” about getting traded by the Suns this summer and gaining a fresh start somewhere, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Phoenix, who lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals in six games, is expected to aggressively explore the trade market for Ayton.

“Sources told ESPN that Ayton’s teammates have shared their coach’s frustration with what they perceive to be inconsistent effort and aggression from the 7-footer,” MacMahon reported. “Ayton would be excited about a fresh start with another franchise, sources told ESPN. The Suns are expected to aggressively explore the trade market for him this summer, league sources said. Although Ayton had a disappointing series against Denver — getting benched down the stretch of the Suns’ Game 3 win and frequently dominated by two-time MVP center Nikola Jokic — league sources expect several teams to show interest in acquiring the 24-year-old, who averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season.”

Deandre Ayton: ‘I Love Phoenix’

Ayton told reporters during his end-of-the-season press conference on May 12 that he wants to stay with the Suns. However, most people around the NBA believe the big man was just saying that to avoid drama, sources told Heavy Sports.

“Man, I love Phoenix,” Ayton said. “Honestly, I’m going to continue playing hard for Phoenix and keep repping Phoenix like I’ve always been repping Phoenix and that’s about it. I don’t listen to the outside noise. I’m here. I’m happy.”

Ayton averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds during the regular season, but his numbers dipped in the playoffs to 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds. The former No. 1 overall pick out of Arizona put up 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in the Nuggets series and didn’t record a positive plus-minus rating in any game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Is a Good Shooter; JaVale McGee Is a Champion

Hardaway Jr. is a good shooter who can space the floor well for the Suns, while McGee — who played for Phoenix in 2021-22 — is a solid rebounder and rim protector with championship experience.

Hardaway Jr., who signed a four-year, $75 million contract with the Mavericks in August 2021, is a career 36.1% shooter from beyond the arc. He made 212 3-pointers this season, good for 11th in the NBA, while averaging 14.4 points.

Meanwhile, McGee averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game. The three-time champion put up 9.2 points and 6.7 rebounds with the Suns in 2021-22.