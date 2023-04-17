Devin Booker Sends Message on Torrey Craig After Suns Lose Game 1 to Clippers

After the Phoenix Suns lost Game 1 of their first-round series to the Los Angeles Clippers, Devin Booker was asked to talk about Torrey Craig.

Booker said Craig had a great game.

“Yeah, I mean he did great in it,” Booker said about Craig. “Just playing in that pocket. If teams are gonna play it like that, put fives on him, then he can just do it like that. He played unbelievable tonight on both ends. Yeah, hell of a game by Torrey.”

Craig played 27 minutes in Game 1. The forward finished with 22 points and four rebounds while shooting 9-of-12 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Craig led the Suns with a plus-minus of +14.

The Clippers stole home-court advantage from the Suns by winning Game 1 on the road. Game 2 is on April 18.

Bleacher Report Predicted the Suns to Beat the Clippers in 6 Games

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report picked the Suns to defeat the Clippers in six games. However, it appears Swartz may have underestimated Los Angeles, who is playing without Paul George.

“With no George, this could be a quick series,” Swartz wrote on April 15. “Despite limited time together, the Suns have far more star power to make up for what they may lack in chemistry. Another injury-riddled Clippers season will come to a disappointing early end.”

George is expected to miss the entire Suns-Clippers series, league sources told Heavy Sports. The All-Star swingman injured his right knee on March 21 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. George, 32, averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists during the regular season.

Swartz wrote in his story that he was excited to watch Suns superstar Kevin Durant and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard go against each other. The two NBA champions are two of the best players of all time.

“The meeting of two superstar forwards with a pair of titles and Finals MVPs each will be incredibly entertaining to watch,” Swartz wrote. “It also means one won’t make it out of the first round, with both suffering this early of an exit just three total times in 20 combined playoff trips. Leonard will need to win the individual battle for the Clippers to have a chance here, whereas Durant will face far fewer double teams with Booker and Ayton by his side.”

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He Wanted the Nets to Trade Him to the Suns

When Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the Suns were his preferred landing spot. The one-time MVP explained to Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports why that was the case.

“It was just the chemistry, the camaraderie they built the last couple of years that was intriguing,” Durant said about the Suns. “But that is part of it. You got guys over here who love to play ball, who (have) gotten better over the years. I thought it would be a great team to build with.”

Booker and Durant will have to lead the Suns to a win in Game 2 to avoid going down 0-2. The two All-Stars combined for 53 points in the Game 1 loss at home.