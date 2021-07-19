‘Money Man’ Suns Finals Fan Goes Viral for Using 100s to Troll Giannis

On the spectrum of bad ideas, this one was somewhere near rock-bottom idiocy. In the first quarter of the Suns’ Game 5 loss to the Bucks at home in the NBA Finals, one Suns fan went a bit too far with the notion of counting out the seconds it takes for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo to shoot free throws—he was, for some reason, counting out what appear to be $100 bills during Antetokounmpo’s foul-shot routine.

And he was put up on national TV while doing so which, considering the outcome of the game, and the fact that the Suns are now down, 3-2, in the series, made the whole thing look all the worse.

And just about everyone tuning into the game had the same question: Who is that guy? Said broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy: “I want to know who money man is right there!”

That also included Knicks rookie Immanuel Quickley:

Who this dude counting hundreds 😂 — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) July 18, 2021

Did He Make it Home Safely?

The consensus among those who took in the viral-video fan was that he was certainly taking a mighty risk in so publicly flaunting the fact that he was strolling around what is now being called the Footprint Center with at least $1,200 in cash.

As one user on Twitter said, “I wanna know if the Suns fan counting money made it home safely.”

Lol I wanna know if the Suns fan counting money made it home safely — Mac Miller’s Dad 🐨 (@Lu7herXandross) July 18, 2021

Another was pretty sure he did not: “The Suns fan counting his money during Giannis’ free throws is guaranteeing that he gets jumped in the parking lot after the game.”

The Suns fan counting his money during Giannis’ free throws is guaranteeing that he gets jumped in the parking lot after the game — Brandon Anderson (@THBBrandon) July 18, 2021

And one knew just where the blame for Phoenix’s misfortune in Game 5 lay: “It wasn’t Booker’s turnover in the last few seconds. It was that Suns fan in the stands counting his money when Giannis was at the free throw that caused that loss.”

It wasn't Booker's turnover in the last few seconds. It was that Sun's fan in the stands counting his money when Giannis was at the free throw that caused that loss 👍🏼 #BucksVsSuns #basketball #NBAFinals #NBA #NBAFinals2021 — Zillas mnstr crew (@mnstr_crew) July 18, 2021

Antetokounmpo Goes 4-for-11 From FT Line in Game 5

The good news about Game 5 was that it did appear, at least in the numbers, that Antetokounmpo is once again shaken when it comes to his free throws. He was only 4-for-11 shooting from the line in the game, his worst performance since he went 0-for-3 against Atlanta in Game 4 of the conference finals, the game in which Antetokounmpo injured his knee.

In the first four games of the series, Antetokounmpo had been a respectable free-throw shooter, making 63.6% of his shots from the line.

Antetokounmpo did have a critical miss in the final seconds of the game, after drawing a foul on a fast break following a steal by Jrue Holiday on Devin Booker with 13 seconds to play. That basket gave Milwaukee a 3-point lead, but Phoenix had a chance to tie because of the miss—except that Antetokounmpo was able to back-tap the offensive rebound and seal the win.

Antetokounmpo addressed that after the game: