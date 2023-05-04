Suns Considered Landing Spot for $85 Million All-Star & NBA Champion

The Phoenix Suns are considered a landing spot for an NBA champion.

In a May 3 column called “2023 NBA Free Agency: Best Available Guards and Their Top Landing Spots,” Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report mentioned the Suns as a team to watch for in the Fred VanVleet sweepstakes if the Toronto Raptors point guard declines his 2023-24 player option and becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“VanVleet may be able to get Jalen Brunson-level dollars ($26 million per season), but his best path to a playoff contender could be to opt-in and extend,” Pincus wrote. “Under the incoming rules, VanVleet can sign an extension in July as part of a trade with a starting salary for 2024-25 as high as $32 million. That would open the door to a longer list of teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns or Brooklyn Nets.”

VanVleet’s player option for next season is worth $22.8 million. The Wichita State product signed a four-year, $85 million contract with the Raptors in November 2020. VanVleet, who helped the Raptors win the 2019 championship over the Golden State Warriors in six games, averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists this season while shooting 39.3% from the field, 34.2% from beyond the arc and 89.8% from the free-throw line.

“The buzz surrounding the Toronto Raptors in NBA circles is that the franchise will go in a different direction this offseason with its roster,” Pincus wrote. “Nick Nurse is out as head coach. The team explored trades for most of its roster at the deadline, not to make deals but to gauge the market this summer.”

The Suns Have Been Linked to Fred VanVleet

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported in February that the Suns are expected to pursue VanVleet this offseason if the guard hits unrestricted free agency. Chris Paul turns 38 in May and has a partially guaranteed contract for next season. The future Hall of Famer’s body continues to betray him, as Paul suffered a left groin injury in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets and is expected to be out for at least one week.

“Phoenix had already contacted rival teams about other ball-handlers on the February trade market, sources said,” Fischer reported. “And were one team that was expected by league personnel to pursue Fred VanVleet if he truly reaches unrestricted free agency this summer.”

Paul averaged a career-low 13.9 points in 2022-23 while shooting 44.0% overall and 37.5% from 3-point land. If the Suns get eliminated by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, the front office could look to part ways with Paul in the offseason since he’s getting older and his skills are diminishing.

Fred VanVleet Spoke With Heavy Sports About the Raptors

Before the Raptors lost to the Chicago Bulls in the 9-10 play-in game at home, VanVleet spoke with Heavy Sports insider Steve Bulpett and sounded like a player who is frustrated with losing and developing.

“Talent by itself is just not good enough,” VanVleet said. “You know, you’ve still got to do everything right every single day. You’ve got to be able to play as a team. You have to be able to execute and close out games. Like, there’s so many other things that go into it. We could have no talent, so let’s start there. We could be in a situation where we don’t have talent. But like I said, we’ve just got to continue to find ways to be better as a group and do something with the talent that we have.”

VanVleet will turn 30 during the 2023-24 season. He has career averages of 14.6 points and 5.3 assists.