Gregg Popovich on Phoenix Suns star: ‘He Can’t be Stopped’

The Phoenix Suns welcomed Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs into town before their game on April 5. Before the two teams took the court, Popovich was asked about how he would prepare to stop a player like Kevin Durant on the court.

The San Antonio Spurs coach has been one of the top coaches in the NBA throughout his illustrious career in the NBA. That has resulted in Popovich being the head coach of the Olympics team for Team USA, which included coaching Durant up-close as the USA won the gold medal in 2020.

I asked Gregg Popovich about the task of coaching against Kevin Durant. “He’s the best. You can’t stop him. There’s no way that he can be stopped. Now, you can go double-team him for 48 minutes and he’s smart enough to give it up. But that usually doesn’t happen.” — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) April 5, 2023

The Suns would go on to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 115-94 that night. Durant finished with 18 points, five rebounds and two assists on 6-of-14 shooting. Over his last seven games with the Suns, Durant has averaged 25.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting an eye-opening 58.2% from the field and 51.2% from three-point range.

Popovich on Durant: ‘Nobody Knows How Hard He Works’

Throughout his career in the NBA, Suns superstar Kevin Durant has been one of the most dominant players in the league. He’s a 13-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion and has won two NBA Finals MVP’s.

Durant has the size and versatility on the offensive side of the ball to present nightmares for defenders. He’s arguably one of the most gifted offensive threats in the history of the NBA, with a career average of 27.3 points per game while shooting 38.4% from three-point range. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich continued to praise the intangibles of Durant while speaking to the media via Kellan Olson. Popovich especially pointed out that while Durant is talented, his work ethic is something that makes him so unique.

“Nobody know how hard he works. Nobody knows what he does before or after practice, especially after practice.”

Popovich referenced his time with KD on Team USA. “Nobody know how hard he works. Nobody knows what he does before or after practice, especially after practice.” Described how KD would go through 25-35 mins of hard workouts after practice and everyone was watching in amazement. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) April 5, 2023

Suns Superstars Shining Ahead of Playoffs

The Suns have been firing on all cylinders as of late, thanks to the sensational play from Kevin Durant and fellow star Devin Booker. With just three games left in the regular season, Phoenix will looking to keep up their momentum moving forward.

During the last six games, Phoenix has posted an impressive 6-0 record, including winning seven of their last ten outings. Booker has started to play some of his best basketball of the year, averaging 28.8 points in his last 10 games while shooting 51.3% from the field.

Durant has also started to contribute at a high level for the Suns, giving Phoenix a dangerous combination of scoring threats on the wings. In his last four games, Durant is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. What’s been the most impressive has been his efficiency as Durant is shooting 51.5% from the field and 50.0% from three-point range.

Momentum can be a dangerous thing for a team, especially if they can carry that energy into the playoffs. With both Durant and Booker thriving, the Suns starting lineup looks as dangerous as ever. Now the team will monitor the Western Conference standings to keep an eye on who their potential matchup can be for the opening round of the playoffs.