Kevin Durant Praises Suns Fans Ahead of NBA Playoffs

Phoenix Suns fans know how to deliver when it comes to providing an elite playoff experience. One of the most passionate fan bases in the NBA, the Suns home-court advantage can give their team an edge on any night.

Superstar forward Kevin Durant has only been with the team since February 9, after he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets. But that doesn’t mean that Durant hasn’t seen just how special the home-court advantage can be when it comes to the Suns. Durant admitted that he’s excited to play in the playoffs with Phoenix’s passionate fan base. He brought up watching the Suns on television in their last two postseason appearances.

“You could feel it through the TV. I’m looking forward to going out there and playing in front of that,” Durant said via Kellan Olson of AZSports.com

Kevin Durant said he could definitely sense the homecourt advantage the Suns had in the playoffs when watching from afar the last 2 postseasons. "You could feel it through the TV. I'm looking forward to going out there and playing in front of that." — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) April 4, 2023

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Phoenix has positioned themselves to have control of home-court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. They are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with a 2.5 game lead over the Los Angeles Clippers, who are in fifth.

Kevin Durant and Phoenix Suns Continue to Impress

Generating momentum heading into the playoffs is always crucial for teams looking to make a serious run towards a spot in the NBA Finals. When Kevin Durant has been on the court, the Suns have looked as dangerous as expected.

The team has a perfect 6-0 record with Durant in a Suns uniform. But Phoenix has also started to put the pieces together when it comes to contributing players in their rotation. Veterans such as Landry Shamet and Terrence Ross have stepped up and look to be in-line for an extended amount of minutes in the playoffs.

Star big man Deandre Ayton has also started to flourish with Durant on the court. Opposing defenses have a lot to focus on, when it comes to the likes of KD, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. That leaves Ayton as the potential beneficiary of some weakened attention on defense. In his last outing, Ayton finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting in Phoenix’s 128-118 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Suns Look to Build off Recent Momentum Before Playoffs

Phoenix has four games remaining in the final week of the regular season. After rattling off five-straight wins, the Suns will look to make in six-in-a-row against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, April 4.

The Suns found themselves facing some adversity with Durant out of the lineup, putting themselves in risk of falling down the standings in the Western Conference. After a pair of impressive road wins against the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz, Phoenix has started to finally look like the contender many believed in.

That stretch of performances couldn’t have come at a more important time. With the Western Conference standings being more competitive than ever, it’s looking as if the final day of the regular season could decide which teams are going to have a shot at the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.

Phoenix’s recent play has solidified themselves to at least have home-court advantage in the opening round. Chances are that the Suns should face either the Los Angeles Clippers or Golden State Warriors in the first round. If Phoenix continues to play at this level, with a healthy Durant and surging Devin Booker, they will be tough to deal with for any opponent regardless of seeding.