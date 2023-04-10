Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Sounds off on Kevin Durant, Suns Ahead of Playoff Clash

The stage for the 2023 NBA Playoffs is almost set. After the play-in tournament on April 11 and April 12, all the first-round matchups will be official. However, some matchups are already official for the playoffs’ opening round.

One of those matchups is between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, who will participate in the 4,5 matchup in the Western Conference. The Clippers will go up against a Suns team that looks different from when they faced off in the 2021 Western Conference Finals. Especially after adding All-NBA forward Kevin Durant at the deadline. Clippers’ star Kawhi Leonard understands that he and his teammates have a “challenge” facing them in the opening round.

“We’re not there yet, but that’s the challenge we have ahead of ourselves. They’ve got some talented guys that can score the ball, pass, and play both ends, so we’re gonna have to give it our all,” Leonard said of facing the Suns via Bally Sports.

“We got to look at the film, but they got a lot of great players, got a good group of role players that are buying in, so it’s gonna take all we have.”

Kawhi Leonard on Playoff Berth: ‘It Took All We Had’

The Clippers should consider themselves fortunate to be in the playoffs. They were a part of the scrum at the bottom of the Western Conference standings and could have easily been on the outside looking in. Especially after losing star forward Paul George to injury towards the end of their season, right in the middle of their playoff push.

The Clippers did not secure a spot in the playoffs until the last day of the regular season when they defeated the Suns to lock up the fifth seed and avoid the play-in tournament. Leonard realizes just how much work it took for him and his teammates to get here.

“It took all we had. Guys in and out all season, guys focusing up towards the end of the year and we were able to get some wins, but it’s not over yet,” Leonard added. “It feels good. We got a challenge ahead of us. We got to be prepared and ready to go because they got a great team over there.”

Devin Booker Sounds off on Suns’ Turbulent Season

The Suns have faced their share of trials and tribulations this season. Even though they traded for Durant at the deadline, he did not immediately make his Suns debut as he was still recovering from a sprained MCL he suffered with the Nets. Then after making his official return on March 1, Durant played just three games before suffering an injury during pre-game warm-up moments before making what was initially scheduled to be his Suns home debut.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul have also missed significant time. And the team has had to make multiple adjustments on the defensive side of the ball after losing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in the Durant trade. Booker says that in the wake of everything the Suns have experienced this season, he and his teammates are “just taking it day by day”.

“It’s hard. Like you said, it was a lot of turn of events that you just mentioned leading to that. We’re just taking it day by day, for real. Even before the trade, I missed some time (five weeks with a groin strain), Cam Johnson (who went to the Nets in the Durant deal) missed time, and Chris (Paul) missed time (21 games in all). We were just finally about to start playing with each other, and then the trade happened,” Booker said to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“We got a few games in with Kev after he came back from his knee (injury), and now we’re just taking it day by day. It’s kind of hard to make an excuse, but I think it’s building character for our team. We’re being put in tough situations and having to figure it out.”