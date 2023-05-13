The Phoenix Suns are officially out of the playoffs after being blown out by the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Despite having a plethora of talent on their roster the past few seasons, the Suns have enjoyed very little postseason success. After suffering a second consecutive playoff exit via a blowout, many believe the Suns’ roster will look a lot different heading into the 2023-24 season.

One of those changes could be at the point guard position. According to SportsBetting.ag the Los Angeles Lakers are the betting favorites to have the Suns’ current starting point guard, Chris Paul on their roster next season.

The Lakers are the favorites to land Chris Paul 👀 (Via @betonline_ag ) pic.twitter.com/847b5nKuEN — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 12, 2023

Deandre Ayton & Monty Williams Share Contrasting Opinions

Many of the players on the Suns’ roster that made it into the NBA Finals in 2021 got moved at the February trade deadline when the front office pulled off a blockbuster deal that landed Kevin Durant in Phoenix. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson were two major cogs in Monty Williams’ defensive machine, and it was clear that they were missed during the Nuggets’ series. But aside from that, Suns’ big man Deandre Ayton says that the lack of time Phoenix had to prepare with this current roster had an impact.

“We had high expectations because that’s just who the Suns’ organization is,” Ayton said. “We play to win, but at the same time, people have to realize that we didn’t have a training camp with this team. We didn’t have enough time. I felt that if we had enough time, certain things where we crack down. Late situations in games, we would’ve been better.”

Play

Video Video related to lakers named favorites to steal suns star during offseason 2023-05-13T16:54:42-04:00

However, Suns coach Monty Williams had a different opinion when discussing their exit.

“I can’t use that as an excuse,” Williams said via Duane Rankin of Arizona Republic. “It’s my job to put it together. You can ask questions and say did we have enough time and all of those things? May be valid, but I don’t think so. I think it’s my job to make it work and make guys comfortable. At the end of the day, most of that is offensive-driven. It shouldn’t affect your defense. It shouldn’t affect the transition. So, from my perspective, we had enough time to get things done and we just didn’t.”

"You process how poorly you played. That's something that you can't hide from." Monty Williams on processing Game 6 loss to #Nuggets. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/yQt6IWPcQd — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) May 12, 2023

Deandre Ayton & Chris Paul Could Be Out in Phoenix

Ayton was the Suns’ top draft choice in 2018 and played a key role in them getting to the NBA Finals in 2021. But since then, Ayton has suffered a decline, leaving his future in Phoenix in doubt. With the Suns adamant about being a title-contending team, it may be time to burn it all down and build around Durant and Devin Booker, the Suns’ two best performers during these playoffs. Per ESPN’s Tim McMahon, Ayton and Paul could be on their way out of the Valley this summer.

“There is also wondering around the NBA, according to league sources, about whether Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton — two players who were driving forces in Phoenix’s run to the 2021 NBA Finals but were sidelined for Thursday’s elimination game — will wear a Suns uniform again,” MacMahon writes.

“The challenge for Phoenix is to create a championship-caliber supporting cast around its pair of superstars. Paul and/or Ayton might need to be moved for the Suns to address their glaring depth issues, which factored into the heavy burdens placed on Durant and Booker, who rank first and second, respectively, in minutes per game during the playoffs. The priority is to surround Durant and Booker with quality role players who complement them well, not add another perennial All-Star.”