Luka Doncic Calls Out Devin Booker After Heated Altercation in Tough Suns Win

The Phoenix Suns made the biggest move of the season when they traded for Kevin Durant at this year’s trade deadline. And now, with the playoffs less than 20 games away, every win matters. They need to help Durant get comfortable while also piling up victories.

They picked up a big-time win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, but it didn’t come without drama. Devin Booker and Mavericks star Luka Doncic got into a dust-up at the end of the contest. After the game, Doncic called out Booker, urging him not to wait until the end of the game to start trash-talking.

“It’s fine. It’s just a competitive game, man. It’s all good. Just, next time, don’t wait until there are three seconds left to talk, Doncic said via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life.

Luka Dončić said Devin Booker was talking to him before the scuffle and he said he can’t repeat say what Booker said to him or he will be fined. He continued to say: “Next time don’t wait til three seconds left to talk.” pic.twitter.com/jqf489h5OO — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) March 5, 2023

Both players put up impressive stats in the game, but it was Durant who led the way for the Suns. He ended the afternoon with a game-high 37 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists. The veteran superstar shot 12-of-17 from the floor and 3-of-5 from behind the three-point line.

As for Booker, he wasn’t far behind his teammate in the scoring column. The young star finished the game with 36 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists on 15-of-25 shooting overall and 1-of-3 shooting from deep.

Doncic had some nice stats, but he wasn’t very efficient. He scored 34 points and had nine rebounds and four assists as well. However, he shot just 8-of-23 from the floor and 1-of-9 from distance. Kyrie Irving chipped in with 30 points, too.

Devin Booker Sounds Off on Luka Doncic Altercation

In addition to Doncic’s comments, Booker also spoke about the altercation after the game, calling out NBA media in the process. He noted how people complain that players are too friendly, and now they have something to talk about.

“I’m not here to tattletale. I mean, I was talking to the ref,” Booker said via WFAA’s Cameron Cox. “He said something to me first and I responded. You guys (media) say you don’t want everyone to be friendly, there you go.”

Devin Booker on nose-to-nose with Luka Doncic. @12SportsAZ (video via @wfaasports) "Not here to tattletale… we got some smoke. I have no problem with Luka on or off the court, but when we're competing — we're competing." pic.twitter.com/DE5bTF9hTU — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) March 5, 2023

Booker also noted that while he has no problems with Doncic off the court, when they’re on the court facing off against one another, they’re going to be fierce competitors.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s just two competitors going at it,” Booker said. “Like I just said, everyone speaks on how friendly the NBA is now, and they don’t like that. I have no problem with Luka, on or off the court. But, when we’re competing, we’re competing.”

Kevin Durant Discusses Suns Debut

In other news, Durant is just a few games into his career as a Sun, and after his debut, he explained how Chris Paul and Cameron Payne helped him get comfortable on the offensive end.

“I thought I would be lost on a few plays, a few sets on the defensive side of the ball, but I felt like these last, what, two weeks, a week and a half of practice and being around the guys as constant communication,” Durant said via NBA on ESPN. “CP [ Paul], Cam Payne, as the point guards, they’re doing a good job of letting me know where I need to be on a couple of sets I may not know, I may not be familiar with. But defensively, I thought I was in [a] solid position all night.”