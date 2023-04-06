Monty Williams Shares Update on Suns Guard Cameron Payne

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has been experimenting with his rotation with the start of the NBA playoffs nearing. With just three games left in the regular season, Williams has made an effort to get some veterans some extended minutes in preparation for the postseason.

One player that was expected to be apart of Phoenix’s rotation was guard Cameron Payne. But Payne didn’t receive any playing time in the Suns’ 115-94 win over the Spurs on Tuesday, April 4. That presented the idea from some fans that Payne could be either injured or falling out of the lineup.

When asked about it in the postgame media press conference, Williams stressed that Payne was fine, in a clip shared by Gerald Bourguet. Monty also went on to say that he made the decision to give some other players in the rotation minutes, when it came to players who could step up defensively.

“No he’s fine. Just a decision that I made to try to do something else with that second group. Defensively try to have bigger guys out there. The other part is putting the ball in Booker’s hands a little bit. Letting him play point and orchestrate. Just something that we’re looking at.”

Payne has averaged 8.4 points per game in his last five games in just 16.1 minutes. Williams was then asked about how some of the rotation players are handling the inconsistency when it comes to minutes as of late. That’s when Monty explained that it requires some sacrifice from the team in order to accomplish bigger goals.

“It takes a great deal of sacrifice, and sometimes you have to give up something to get what you want.”

Monty Williams Experimenting With Phoenix’s Rotation

When the Phoenix Suns have been healthy, including superstar Kevin Durant in the lineup, they’ve gone on to post a 7-0 record. That showing has shown Phoenix’s potential to be one of the most dangerous teams in the league. But head coach Monty Williams also knows that the Suns must figure out which players will be part of the rotation early on throughout the postseason.

Teams are always going to lean on their stars when it comes time to each playoff series. But the rotation pieces can be the factor that can swing the momentum of a single game with any contribution.

Williams has continued to experiment with a number of players off the bench. Veterans such as Terrence Ross and Landry Shamet are expected to get extended minutes off the bench when it comes to the playoffs. Ross has the tools to be an offensive spark for the Suns with his ability to score in bunches. He’s had a three-game stretch for the Suns starting on March 24 that saw him average 19.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 21.7 minutes.

Shamet has the ability to be a versatile defensive asset, with the potential to be a floor spacing asset alongside the rest of the Suns stars. He returned to the court for the Suns on March 19, after being sidelined since January 16 with a right foot injury.

There’s also Cameron Payne and T.J. Warren who have gotten some limited minutes in recent games. The Suns have the talent and depth to put out a variety of players in their rotation but Williams knows balancing the minutes will be crucial for helping out the starters moving forward.

Phoenix Looks to Finish Season on High Note

The Suns are starting to find their rhythm at the end of the year. They have won six straight games, including seven of their last ten games. Phoenix continues to be a team that is attempting to adjust on the fly. Kevin Durant has only played in seven games with the Suns since being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets on February 9.

During that stretch, Durant continues to be an efficient force with his new team, as the Suns have posted a 7-0 record. He’s averaging 25.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 58.2 from the field.

Phoenix will take on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, April 6. The Nuggets have secured the number one seed in the Western Conference standings, meaning they could look to avoid playing some of their starters with preparation for the NBA playoffs. After Thursday night’s game, Phoenix will end their regular season with games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.