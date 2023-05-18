Proposed Blockbuster Suns Trade Swaps Chris Paul for $138 Million All-Star

A proposed blockbuster Phoenix Suns trade would swap future Hall of Famer Chris Paul for a $138 million All-Star.

On May 18, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed that the Suns trade Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers for D’Angelo Russell. It would have to be a sign-and-trade deal since Russell becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“The Suns, meanwhile, might be willing to lose Paul’s passing to get Russell’s superior scoring and shooting,” Buckley wrote. “Their offense runs through Devin Booker and Kevin Durant a ton anyway, so they might get more out of a scoring-focused Russell than they would Paul’s distributing. They might have to cut costs to make this deal a possibility, as they’re flirting with the cap apron already. But there are ways to trim salary, like moving Deandre Ayton to a club with cap room or incentivizing someone to take Landry Shamet off their hands.”

Russell will have made over $138 million in his career once this offseason hits. He’s played for the Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Ohio State product is close friends with Suns superstar Devin Booker.

Devin Booker Talked About D’Angelo Russell in March

Booker talked about Russell in March before the Suns played the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Suns star said he wasn’t surprised his pal was having success in his second stint with Los Angeles.

“I’m happy for him,” Booker said about Russell on March 21. “I think he’s in a better situation, a situation that fits his play style a lot more. I always knew what he was capable of. What he’s doing is not a surprise.”

Russell is younger and a better scorer than Paul, who is 38. D’Lo averaged 17.8 points and 6.2 assists with the Timberwolves and Lakers this season while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Paul only averaged 13.9 points (career-low) while shooting 37.5% from deep.

Paul is close buddies with Lakers small forward LeBron James. If Los Angeles doesn’t beat the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals or gets to the NBA Finals and loses, it’s possible the franchise could look to move on from Russell, who has been inconsistent in the 2023 playoffs. He’s averaging 15.1 points and 4.8 assists.

The Suns Are Likely to Guarantee the Full Salary of Chris Paul for the 2023-24 Season

The Suns are likely to guarantee the full salary of Paul for the 2023-24 season, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. CP3 signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Suns in August 2021.

“Paul, 38, is only guaranteed $15.8 million of his $30.8 million wage if he were to be waived by the June 28 deadline,” Haynes wrote. “Phoenix still maintains some flexibility with the decision, but the franchise is currently of the mindset that Paul will open up next season as the team’s starting point guard, sources say.”

Paul suffered a groin injury in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Nuggets and missed the rest of the series. He averaged just 12.4 points and 7.4 assists in the 2023 postseason while shooting 41.8% overall and 32.1% from 3-point land.