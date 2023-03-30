Suns coach Monty Williams Issues Statement to Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant made his long awaited home debut on Wednesday, March 29. After missing the last 10 games with an ankle injury, Durant was looking to put on a show in front of Suns fans for the first time.

It wasn’t the start that Durant hoped for, as he would miss his first six attempts from the floor. His first field goal wouldn’t come until there was 5:23 left in the second quarter. Durant looked to be working off the rust and it was clear that his teammates and coach were there to offer him support.

Head coach Monty Williams gave words of encouragement for Durant despite his slow start. Williams has been known for his ability to connect with players and this instance with his superstar forward was no different.

“What you shaking your head for? It’s part of it. Greatness doesn’t shake his head,” Williams said.

Phoenix Suns Star Kevin Durant Delivers Despite Slow Start

While it wasn’t the shooting night that is expected from Durant, the Suns superstar still delivered with his impact on the court. Durant would finish the night with 16 points and eight rebounds on 5-of-18 shooting.

Heading into halftime, Durant found himself just 1-of-8 from the field, resulting in Durant to change up his shoes for the second half. In a close game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Durant would deliver a pair of crucial 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter.

In his postgame press conference, Monty Williams wasn’t worried about the slow start of his superstar forward. Williams acknowledged that Durant will have to get his conditioning back, but knows that Durant will get to the player that everyone is familiar with.

“You look at the shooting numbers, you’re like, ‘That’s not Kevin,'” Williams said. “That’s his fourth time playing in who knows how long. I thought he battled on both ends. I think his cardio’s got to get back to the level where he wants it. Once he gets that, we’ll see the Kevin that we all know.”

Suns Star Devin Booker Continues Stellar Play

While the return of Durant to the court was the story of the night, his teammate continue to shine with his play on the court. With Durant out, superstar Devin Booker has been playing some of his best basketball of the 2022-23 season.

Booker was sensational once again in Phoenix’s 107-100 win on Wednesday, March 29 against the Timberwolves. He would finish with 29 points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting 8-of-18 from the field and 12-of-15 from the free throw line.

With just six games remaining in the regular season, Booker has started to find his groove just in time for the playoffs. In his last twelve games, the superstar guard is averaging 31.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 56.1% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range.

The next challenge for Booker and the Suns will be getting prepared for a Western Conference showdown on Friday, March 31 against the Denver Nuggets. While the Suns have quietly put together three straight wins in impressive fashion, the Nuggets have control of the top seed in the West. Both teams have the talent to make an extended run in the NBA playoffs, suggesting that Friday night could be a potential playoffs preview of two title contenders.