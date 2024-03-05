Hall-of-Famer Says Suns’ Kevin Durant May Return to Former Team

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has been in the NBA since 2007. When he first came into the league, he played for the Seattle SuperSonics the year before they became the Oklahoma City Thunder.

SuperSonics alum and NBA Hall-of-Famer Spencer Haywood revealed that Durant may go back to Seattle if given the chance.

“Me and Durant are still talking about Seattle,” Haywood told HoopsHype’s Jake Uitti in a March 4 story. “We talked about it at the All-Star game [this year]. I can’t go any further – there’s some sneaky stuff going on that I can’t talk about because it’s private. But I wouldn’t be surprised if I see him in a Sonics uniform [again]. I was with his mother at the All-Star game – with him and his mother, everybody. I’m just saying.”

In his rookie season with the SuperSonics, Kevin Durant averaged 20.3 points while shooting 43% from the field and 28.8% from three.

The NBA has not expanded since 2004, when they added the Charlotte Bobcats. If the NBA adds a new team(s), Durant would have to wait until his contract ends in 2026.

This would also be contingent on the NBA bringing the SuperSonics back to Seattle. While that’s a possibility, there’s no telling if expansion will come or if there will be an NBA team in Seattle.

Kevin Durant Wants to Own Seattle NBA Team

Whether he plays for them or not, Kevin Durant has vocalized interest in owning an NBA franchise in Seattle. In an interview with CNBC, Durant delved into why he would like to own an NBA franchise in Seattle, going as far as calling it “ideal.”

“That would be cool for sure,” Durant said, per CNBC Events’ X account. “I mean in a perfect world, but I can’t be, whatever opportunity comes up, hopefully, I can be part of something special. But, yeah, Seattle would be the ideal spot. They deserve to have a team there again and I would love to be a part of the NBA in that fashion.”

Whether he plays for an NBA team in Seattle or not, Kevin Durant very clearly has strong ties to the city.

Frank Vogel Says Calls Out Referees & Thunder

After the Suns lost to the Thunder, Suns head coach Frank Vogel said they had to do a better job of getting to the free throw line. At the same time, Vogel called out the referees and Thunder for how many times the refs missed the fouls committed against Kevin Durant.

“Yeah, but we gotta be better,” Vogel told reporters, per The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin’s X account. “I’ll start by saying they fouled the s*** out of Kevin Durant all night. Whether he has the ball, and he’s in the script, three or four, maybe five times, and every time he tries to get open, he’s being held, which is something I really want the league to look at.”

With the loss, the Suns are now 35-26. They have a tie with the Kings for the No. 6 seed, but because Sacramento owns the tiebreaker over them, they currently rank as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. If the Suns fail to rise up through the standings, they will enter the play-in, but they would have homecourt advantage.