Suns’ Deandre Ayton After Win Over Thunder: ‘Steps in the Right Direction’

The Phoenix Suns are starting to put everything together at the perfect time of the year. On Sunday, April 2, the Suns took care of business in an impressive 128-118 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The win was Phoenix’s sixth straight win as they look to generate some momentum heading into the NBA playoffs.

Suns superstar Kevin Durant led the team with 35 points, five rebounds and five assists on 13-of-21 shooting. Star big man Deandre Ayton had an impressive outing as well, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting. Speaking postgame with Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com, Ayton talked about the improvements the Suns have shown as of late, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think defense was a little better today. We were communicating a lot and we were accountable. Guys held other guys accountable and guys who made mistakes held themselves accountable. It was one of those games where, we took a step in the right direction, for sure. We took a few steps in the right direction.”

"We took a few steps in the right direction." Deandre Ayton after #Suns win at OKC as he went for 19 points and on 8-of-12 shooting and 11 boards. pic.twitter.com/WKnEuEJgbN — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 3, 2023

Phoenix Stays Hot with Kevin Durant in the Lineup

Since Kevin Durant has returned to the lineup, the Phoenix Suns have rattled off three consecutive wins. That means that the Suns have gone an impressive 6-0 with Durant on the floor.

Phoenix has shown that they have the firepower to compete with any team on a nightly basis. But with Durant, the team has looked more dangerous than ever. While the Suns are stacking up the wins at the perfect time of the year, the team knows that they still have work to do when it comes to building chemistry.

When Durant returned to the floor on March 29 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was plenty of excitement in the air. Fans know just how special of a player Durant can be and adding him to the already impressive starting lineup at the Suns have made Phoenix one of the most dangerous teams in the league. In his last six games, Durant is averaging 26.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 60.4% from the field and 51.9% from three-point range.

But Durant’s return to the team came at a timely manner. With the Western Conference standings shaping up to be more competitive than ever for playoff seedings, the Suns knew they needed to take care of business to maintain their spot in fourth place. After going 4-0 last week, the Suns have now given themselves some breathing room in the standings.

Kevin Durant in 6 games with the Suns so far: 26.8 PPG

6.5 RPG

3.7 APG

1.3 BPG

60.4 FG%

51.9 3P%

72.3 TS%

6-0 record — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 3, 2023

Suns Look to Close Out Season Strong

Phoenix came into the final push of the regular season with control of their own destiny. The team needed to continue to pile up the wins to avoid falling from fourth place in the standings.

At one point, Phoenix found themselves in danger of falling to sixth place in the West. Now that the Suns have started to find their groove, they have created some separation from themselves and the Los Angeles Clippers, who remain in fifth place.

The Suns have a 2.5 game lead in the standings over the Clippers with just four games remaining in the regular season. The final week of games will start for Phoenix on Tuesday, April 4 as the San Antonio Spurs will come into town. Phoenix has three more home games remaining on their schedule, as well as one road game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, April 7.