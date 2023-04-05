Suns’ Star Devin Booker: ‘Most Important Basketball of the Year is Here’

The Phoenix Suns defeated the San Antonio Spurs 115-94 on Tuesday, April 4. Phoenix has now won six straight and is starting to put the pieces together at the perfect time.

That’s just what star guard Devin Booker believes when it comes to the Suns trying to focus on the upcoming stretch of games. While speaking to the media, Booker emphasized just how important it is for the team to stay sharp at this point of the year.

“Just staying sharp. The most important basketball of the year is here. And realizing that so…I know, we in the past watched the Play-In games together and just once we realize who our matchup is, just dive into that and move forward from there.”

"The most important basketball of the year is here." pic.twitter.com/S0OLj9NugX — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 5, 2023

As Booker stated, it’s a crucial part of the year when it comes to basketball. Not only are the Suns in the final stretch of the regular season, but the team also needs to get reps on the court with Kevin Durant. Although Phoenix has looked stellar with Durant on the floor, there’s still plenty of chemistry that needs to be developed with Durant and the rest of the roster.

Suns Still Adjusting With Regular Season Winding Down

Phoenix has looked fantastic, especially in games in which superstar Kevin Durant has been on the court. When the Suns have been at full strength, they have looked like a legit NBA Finals contender. But Phoenix also knows that gaining as much experience playing together in these last games of the season will be important.

The Suns have won six games straight and are an impressive 7-0 in games in which Durant has played. While that’s a more than encouraging start, the Suns still have a number of factors they need to figure out for the rest of the year. One of those includes rotation minutes and what players will be called upon to step up for the Playoffs.

Phoenix has experimented with a number of players in the final month of the regular season, including veterans such as Landry Shamet and Terrence Ross. Both players look to be veterans who can step up and give the Suns a dangerous offensive scoring boost moving forward.

Devin Booker shared his thoughts about the talent level of the team compared to the Suns’ experience of all playing together. In a postgame press conference clip shared by Duane Ranking of AZCentral.com, Booker expressed that while the Suns could be behind with their experience of playing together, the talent level has become a plus.

“We’re kind of behind a bit if you’re talking experience wise together, but a plus in the talent level I’d say. Even tonight’s game when we were up 30, I’m sure we would’ve played most of the game. Regardless of how much we were up, just to find that flow and find that rhythm.”

"We're kind of behind a bit if you're talking experience wise together, but a plus in the talent level I'd say." Devin Booker as #Suns are adjusting with three games left in regular season after trades. pic.twitter.com/7QMhYHzKHP — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 5, 2023

Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul Starting to Find Their Groove

The Suns know that they will eventually have to lean on the likes of Durant and Booker when it comes to the postseason. While the Suns will have one of the top starting lineups in the league when healthy, eventually superstars are the players that takeover in the playoffs.

While Booker and Durant have continued to flourish on the court, Phoenix has started to get outstanding play from some of their complimentary pieces. One of those includes veteran floor general Chris Paul, who finished with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting in Tuesday night’s win over the San Antonio Spurs. In his last six games, Paul is averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

Another name who is starting to generate some confidence at the perfect time of the year is star big man Deandre Ayton. With the attention that defenses are giving for both Booker and Durant, it’s allowed Ayton to have a better opportunity to be a force. In his last five games, Ayton is averaging 14.0 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 54.9% from the field.