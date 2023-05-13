Suns Make Huge Shakeup Following Disappointing Playoff Exit

After getting blown out by the Denver Nuggets en route to their second consecutive exit in the Western Conference Semifinals, many people expected that changes were coming for the Phoenix Suns. Just days removed from their Game 6 loss, the first chip fell in the Suns’ organization. Head coach Monty Williams was informed that he has been relieved of his duties per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The Phoenix Suns dismissed coach Monty Williams, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted on May 13.

“Williams was a two-time NBA Coach of the Year in four seasons with Suns — including a trip to the 2021 NBA Finals. Suns lost 6-game series to Nuggets in Western Semifinals.”

Mat Ishbia Made Decision to Fire Monty Williams

Williams is one of the most respected coaches in the NBA and has proven to be a success during his stint in Phoenix. He had a record of 194-115 and led the Suns to their first NBA Finals appearance since the Charles Barkley era in 2021.

But when new owner Mat Ishbia made his purchase from former owner Robert Sarver official earlier this season, some suspected that he could make some organizational changes in preparation for his first full season as Suns’ owner. Per Wojnarowski, the decision to terminate Williams was a call made by Ishbia.

“New owner Mat Ishbia made the decision to fire Williams, who has been the winningest coach in NBA since 2021,’’ Wojnarowski added.

“Suns have a starry but top-heavy roster with little cap flexibility this summer. The Suns will compete in the coaching marketplace with Milwaukee and Toronto now.”

Suns Named Landing Spot for Raptors Star

With Williams officially out as the head coach of the Suns, one would think that the most likely candidate to be on their way out of Phoenix next would be their starting point guard Chris Paul. Williams was instrumental in Paul’s decision to orchestrate his trade to the Suns from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020, as the two had established a bond when he was Paul’s head coach during his tenure with the New Orleans Hornets.

But with Ishbia focused on building things his way from the ground up, that could leave 38-year-old Paul on the outskirts, especially given his long injury history. If the Suns decide to move on from Paul during the offseason, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report pens the Suns as a premiere landing spot for All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet, who could potentially enter restricted free agency in July.

“The 29-year-old guard has a $22.8 million player option for 2023-24. Most around the league expect him to opt out to either re-sign with the Raptors or move on entirely. VanVleet may be able to get Jalen Brunson-level dollars ($26 million per season), but his best path to a playoff contender could be to opt-in and extend. Under the incoming rules, VanVleet can sign an extension in July as part of a trade with a starting salary for 2024-25 as high as $32 million,” Pincus writes.

“That would open the door to a longer list of teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, or Brooklyn Nets. Otherwise, he may find viable suitors as an unrestricted free agent in the Jazz, Magic, or Rockets. The Mavericks might have enough spending room without Christian Wood and Irving (and others, likely via trade or waiver).”